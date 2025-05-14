D.C. United Tie 0-0 with New York City FC at Audi Field

May 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United (3-6-4, 13 pts.) 0 v. 0 New York City FC (5-5-3, 18 pts.)

2025 MLS Regular Season

May 10, 2025 - Audi Field - Washington, D.C.

Player Notes

Goalkeeper Luis Barraza recorded six saves off of 15 total shots and his first clean sheet of the season tonight. Barraza has recorded 14 saves over the past two matches.

Midfielder Randall Leal made his first MLS start for the Black-and-Red tonight. Leal had four passes into the final third and two recoveries in 59 minutes played.

Defender Garrison Tubbs made his second start this season for D.C. United. Tubbs recorded four interceptions and won six total duels in 90 minutes played.

Midfielder Jackson Hopkins made his first MLS appearance for D.C. United since July 17, 2024 against Minnesota United FC, coming on as a 81st minute substitute. Hopkins had a 100% passing accuracy in nine minutes played.

The Black-and-Red are 7-11-5 against New York City FC all-time in regular season matchups.

D.C. United have a 6-3-3 record against New York City FC at home in regular season matchups.

Match Notes

D.C. United are 2-2-3 at home in 2025.

D.C. United Lineup: Luis Barraza, Lucas Bartlett, Kye Rowles, Garrison Tubbs, Matti Peltola (Jackson Hopkins 81'), Boris Enow (Brandon Servania 59'), Randall Leal (Rida Zouhir, 59'), Aaron Herrera, David Schnegg, Hosei Kijima (Jared Stroud 59'), Christian Benteke (Jacob Murrell 20')

Unused Substitutes: Kim Joon Hong, Conner Antley, Derek Dodson, Fidel Barajas

Head Coach: Troy Lesesne

New York City FC Lineup: Matt Freese, Birk Risa (Nico Cavallo 73'), Thiago Martins, Tayvon Gray (Mitja Ilenic 73'), Justin Haak, Andres Perea, Maxi Moralez (Aiden O'Neill 46'), Julian Fernandez, Hannes Wolf (Agustin Ojeda 81'), Jonathan Shore (Maximo Carrizo 65'), Alonso Martinez

Unused Substitutes: Tomas Romero, Monsef Bakrar, Strahinja Tanasijevic, Seymour Reid

Head Coach: Pascal Jansen







