D.C. United Tie 0-0 with New York City FC at Audi Field
May 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
D.C. United (3-6-4, 13 pts.) 0 v. 0 New York City FC (5-5-3, 18 pts.)
2025 MLS Regular Season
May 10, 2025 - Audi Field - Washington, D.C.
Player Notes
Goalkeeper Luis Barraza recorded six saves off of 15 total shots and his first clean sheet of the season tonight. Barraza has recorded 14 saves over the past two matches.
Midfielder Randall Leal made his first MLS start for the Black-and-Red tonight. Leal had four passes into the final third and two recoveries in 59 minutes played.
Defender Garrison Tubbs made his second start this season for D.C. United. Tubbs recorded four interceptions and won six total duels in 90 minutes played.
Midfielder Jackson Hopkins made his first MLS appearance for D.C. United since July 17, 2024 against Minnesota United FC, coming on as a 81st minute substitute. Hopkins had a 100% passing accuracy in nine minutes played.
#DCvNYC
The Black-and-Red are 7-11-5 against New York City FC all-time in regular season matchups.
D.C. United have a 6-3-3 record against New York City FC at home in regular season matchups.
Match Notes
D.C. United are 2-2-3 at home in 2025.
D.C. United Lineup: Luis Barraza, Lucas Bartlett, Kye Rowles, Garrison Tubbs, Matti Peltola (Jackson Hopkins 81'), Boris Enow (Brandon Servania 59'), Randall Leal (Rida Zouhir, 59'), Aaron Herrera, David Schnegg, Hosei Kijima (Jared Stroud 59'), Christian Benteke (Jacob Murrell 20')
Unused Substitutes: Kim Joon Hong, Conner Antley, Derek Dodson, Fidel Barajas
Head Coach: Troy Lesesne
New York City FC Lineup: Matt Freese, Birk Risa (Nico Cavallo 73'), Thiago Martins, Tayvon Gray (Mitja Ilenic 73'), Justin Haak, Andres Perea, Maxi Moralez (Aiden O'Neill 46'), Julian Fernandez, Hannes Wolf (Agustin Ojeda 81'), Jonathan Shore (Maximo Carrizo 65'), Alonso Martinez
Unused Substitutes: Tomas Romero, Monsef Bakrar, Strahinja Tanasijevic, Seymour Reid
Head Coach: Pascal Jansen
Major League Soccer Stories from May 14, 2025
- Houston Dynamo FC Defeat Minnesota United FC 2-0 at Shell Energy Stadium - Houston Dynamo FC
- Minnesota United Unable to Break Through in 2-0 Defeat to Houston Dynamo - Minnesota United FC
- LA Galaxy Fall 3-2 on the Road to the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on Wednesday Night - LA Galaxy
- Nashville SC Wins Fifth-Straight at Home with 2-1 Victory over New York Red Bulls - Nashville SC
- CF Montréal Takes 1-1 Tie with Columbus Crew - Club de Foot Montreal
- D.C. United Tie 0-0 with New York City FC at Audi Field - D.C. United
- Columbus Crew Draw CF Montreal 1-1 - Columbus Crew SC
- Union beat LA Galaxy for first time at home; Extends unbeaten streak to five - Philadelphia Union
- Denkey Goal Pushes FC Cincinnati Past Toronto FC - FC Cincinnati
- Toronto FC (0) - FC Cincinnati (1) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC
- Clip Notes: Charlotte FC Drop Fourth Straight - Charlotte FC
- D.C. United, New York City FC Battle to Scoreless Draw - New York City FC
- Chicago Fire Foundation to Host 2025 White Party, Presented by Magellan Corporation - Chicago Fire FC
- Sounders FC Faces LAFC on Wednesday Night in Midweek Matchup at BMO Stadium - Seattle Sounders FC
- New York City FC Signs Forward Seymour Reid to a Short-Term Agreement from New York City FC II - New York City FC
- Minnesota United Signs Defender Kieran Chandler to Short-Term Agreement - Minnesota United FC
- Availability Report: Trio Miss Washington D.C. Trip - New York City FC
- Preview: Charlotte FC vs. Orlando City SC - Charlotte FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent D.C. United Stories
- D.C. United Tie 0-0 with New York City FC at Audi Field
- D.C. United Lose 2-0 to Toronto FC on the Road
- D.C. United Set to Host the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 against Charlotte FC at Audi Field on May 21
- D.C. United Win 2-0 against the Charleston Battery at Audi Field
- D.C. United Win 2-1 against the Colorado Rapids at Audi Field