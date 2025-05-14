CF Montréal Takes 1-1 Tie with Columbus Crew

May 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal played out a 1-1 draw against the Columbus Crew on Wednesday night at Stade Saputo.

CF Montréal opened the scoring in the 29th minute with defender Luca Petrasso's first goal in a Bleu-blanc-noir uniform. It was also his first-ever MLS goal.

Columbus levelled the game in the 63rd minute with a goal from striker Jacen Russel-Rowe. The goal ended a 159-minute streak without conceding a goal for the Montrealers.

CF Montréal will return to action on Saturday against rivals Toronto FC at Stade Saputo at 2:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN 690). The Bleu-blanc-noir will then head to Hamilton Stadium next Tuesday to take on Forge FC in the first leg of the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship quarterfinals at 7pm EDT (OneSoccer, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

GAME NOTES

-Midfielder Caden Clark earned his 50th MLS start.

-Forward Prince Owusu and defender Luca Petrasso played their 50th game in MLS.

MARCO DONADEL

"Everybody was sad in the locker room that we tied against Columbus, which is one of the best teams in this league. This means that we are building something. Six weeks ago, if we tied against Columbus, everybody would be happy. The way we played the first half was exactly the way we wanted to prepare the game. There was everything. There was preparation, focus and desire to win. (Petrasso) is performing well and he's also always focused. We are building something right now. Sometimes we need to do different things in the same game, and to have a player on the field that can do different things helps us a lot."

NATHAN SALIBA

"We know that this is a match we could have won. We know we must win, especially in games like that at home. I wouldn't say we're happy with the point, but rather that we're accepting it and focusing on Saturday. We have midfielders that can play any single role, it allows us to have a rotation as playing different roles in the midfield isn't a problem for any of us."

LUCA PETRASSO

"It was a special moment. I had those dreams of scoring a goal like that, especially at home in front of the fans. It's something I've been trying to add to my game, getting into the box, getting into those areas, even when I'm trying to deliver balls or get assists as well. It was a good play from Caden (Clark) and Prince (Owusu). I came to the Club in preseason in order to prove myself and get a spot on this team. My goal the whole time was to play for this Club. My brother played for the club, so it's obviously very special to come here and play. It's truly an honor, and it's a very special moment for me."







