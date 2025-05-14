Union beat LA Galaxy for first time at home; Extends unbeaten streak to five

May 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union extended their unbeaten streak to five matches with a 3-2 comeback win against LA Galaxy on Saturday night at Subaru Park. With the result, the Union recorded their first win at home against LA Galaxy in club history. The Galaxy led the game with two goals in the first half of the match with Mauricio Cuevas (31st minute) and Diego Fagúndez (37th minute) each netting a goal. The Union came out quick in the second half with two goals in two minutes (Nathan Harriel, 48th minute; Tai Baribo, 50th minute) to tie the match. Philadelphia erased a two-goal, second-half deficit for the second time in club history as Baribo completed his brace to secure the Union's 3-2 comeback victory.

The Union will travel to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to play against Atlanta United FC on Saturday, May 17 (7:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).

Philadelphia Union 3 - LA Galaxy 2

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Wednesday, May 14, 2025

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

Referee: Fotis Bazakos

Assistant Referees: Adam Wienckowski, Diego Blas

Fourth Official: Sergii Demianchuk

VAR: Daniel Radford

AVAR: TJ Zablocki

Weather: 67 degrees and cloudy.

GOALS/ASSISTS

LA - Mauricio Cuevas (Reus) 31'

LA - Diego Fagúndez (Reus, Cuevas) 37'

PHI - Nathan Harriel (Glesnes, Wagner) 48'

PHI - Tai Baribo (Jean Jacques) 50'

PHI - Tai Baribo (Uhre) 90+6'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

PHI - Nathan Harriel (caution) 6'

LA - Christian Ramírez (caution) 90+8'

LA - John Nelson (caution) 90+9'

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Andrew Rick; Kai Wagner, Jakob Glesnes, Nathan Harriel, Frankie Westfield (Olwethu Makhanya 85'); Jovan Lukic, Indiana Vassilev (Cavan Sullivan 85'), Danley Jean Jacques, Quinn Sullivan (Alejandro Bedoya 58'); Tai Baribo, Bruno Damiani (Mikael Uhre 58').

Substitutes not used: Oliver Semmle, Olivier Mbaizo, Jesus Bueno, Jeremy Rafanello, Chris Donovan.

LA Galaxy: John McCarthy; John Nelson, Maya Yoshida, Miki Yamane, Emiro Garces (Eriq Zavaleta 90+4'); Isaiah Parente, Elijah Wynder (Christian Ramírez 61'), Lucas Sanabria (Tucker Lepley 71'); Diego Fagúndez, Mauricio Cuevas (Julián Aude 71'), Marco Reus.

Substitutes not used: Novak Micovic, JT Marcinkowski, Matheus Nascimento, Miguel Berry.

TEAM NOTES

With the comeback, the Union erased a two-goal, second-half deficit to win a match for the second time in club history (June 8, 2019 vs. New York Red Bulls).

The Union are on their best start to a season after 13 matches with 26 points, putting them back in second place of the Eastern Conference. Their previous best was 25 points in 2020.

The Union beat LA Galaxy at home for the first time in club history. This is also their first win against the Galaxy since July 2012 and their second win ever against them.

The Union leads the MLS in assists (34) and is tied for the most goals in the league (26).

Forward Tai Baribo became the fastest player in Union history to reach 10 goals in a single season, surpassing Jack McInerney (14 games in 2023). He also became the fifth player in team history to record three multi-goal games in a season, joining Sebastien Le Toux (2011), CJ Sapong (2017), Julian Carranza (2023), and Daniel Gazdag (2023, 2024). Baribo also leads the league in goals.

Defender Jakob Glesnes made his 200th appearance across all competitions for the Union. He became the sixth player in club history to reach this milestone. He also registered his 10th career assist in the MLS.

Homegrown defender Nathan Harriel scored his first goal of the season, giving him his fifth MLS goal for the Union and 10 G/A.

Defender Kai Wagner reached 63 G/A in the MLS, surpassing Alejandro Bedoya for the third most in Union history.

Homegrown midfielder Quinn Sullivan made his 50th MLS start.

Midfielder Danley Jean Jacques earned an assist tonight, extending his streak of contributing a goal or an assist in five consecutive matches. Jean Jacques also made his 20th appearance for the Union across all competitions tonight.

Homegrown goalkeeper Andrew Rick made his 10th MLS start.







