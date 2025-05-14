Nashville SC Wins Fifth-Straight at Home with 2-1 Victory over New York Red Bulls
May 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club extended its home win streak to five when it defeated the defending Eastern Conference Champion New York Red Bulls for the first time in club history 2-1 Wednesday night at GEODIS Park. Midfielder Patrick Yazbek opened the scoring with his first career MLS goal in the 34 th minute and midfielder Hany Mukhtar put the Boys in Gold ahead with his sixth goal of the season in the 64 th minute to break a 1-1 tie.
Do ya like Yaz?: Yazbek's 34 th minute goal was his first-ever goal as a Boy in Gold. The midfielder owns five goal contributions (goal, four assists) in 21 appearances (14 starts) across all competitions since joining Nashville SC during the 2024 secondary transfer window.
More and more Mukhtar: Mukhtar's second half goal marks the fourth consecutive match the midfielder has recorded a goal contribution, tallying four goals and two assists since the Boys in Gold defeated Chicago Fire FC 7-2 on April 26.
Hot diggity dawgs: Five Boys in Gold have recorded their first career MLS and Nashville SC goals this season: midfielders Ahmed Qasem, Jonathan Pérez, and Patrick Yazbek, and defenders Josh Bauer and Jeisson Palacios.
Next up: Nashville SC will be back at GEODIS Park this weekend for its third match in seven days when it hosts D.C. United on Saturday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m. CT for Pride Night presented by GEODIS.
Notes :
Nashville SC:
defeated the New York Red Bulls for the first time in club history
is off to its best MLS start in club history with seven wins and 23 points through 13 matches
is unbeaten in its last five matches (4W-0L-1D) across all competitions
has won five-straight home matches across all competitions this season, dating back to April 12 (2-1 win over Real Salt Lake)
is 1W-4L-3D vs. the New York Red Bulls all-time in MLS play (regular season)
is 1W-1L-2D vs. the New York Red Bulls all-time at home in MLS play (regular season)
is 65W-56L-59D all-time in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)
is 46W-40L-41D all-time vs. Eastern Conference opponents in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)
is 40W-5L-14D all-time when leading at halftime in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)
is 21W-0L-11D all-time when scoring twice in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)
is 14W-2L-9D all-time during May in MLS play (regular season)
is 22W-11L-11D all-time on weekdays in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)
is averaging 2.22 goals per match at GEODIS Park in 2025
Bryan Acosta made his second regular season appearance for Nashville SC
Dan Lovitz
recorded his fourth assist of the season and is now in sole possession of second most all-time regular season Nashville SC assists with 22
leads MLS for the most goal contributions by a defender this season (six)
Jack Maher led the Boys in Gold tonight with 89.7% passing accuracy (minimum 30 passes)
Hany Mukhtar
scored his sixth goal of the season, tying him for the team lead with Sam Surridge
leads the team this season with 10 goal contributions (six goals, four assists)
has recorded a goal contribution in four-straight MLS matches
Alex Muyl recorded his second assist this season, the second time in his career he's recorded an assist in back-to-back regular season matches
Jeisson Palacios matched his MLS single-match high with two shots
Sam Surridge
recorded his second and third assists this season, setting a new single-season high
recorded two assists in a single MLS match for the first time in his career
recorded his 50th regular season appearance with Nashville SC
Eddi Tagseth led all players with 7.07 miles covered
Patrick Yazbek
scored his first MLS and Nashville SC goal
became the second Nashville SC player to record a goal vs. the Red Bulls in series history (Hany Mukhtar)
earned Nashville SC Man of the Match honors
Joe Willis recorded one save
Box score:
Nashville SC (7W-4L-2D) vs. New York Red Bulls (5W-5L-3D)
May 14, 2025 - GEODIS Park
Final score:
NSH: 2
RBNY: 1
Scoring summary:
NSH: Patrick Yazbek (A: Sam Surridge, Dan Lovitz) 34'
RBNY: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (A: Cameron Harper) 56'
NSH: Hany Mukhtar (A: Alex Muyl, Sam Surridge) 63'
Discipline:
RBNY: Omar Valencia (Caution) 36'
RBNY: Cameron Harper (Caution) 73'
NSH: Ahmed Qasem (Caution) 80'
RBNY: Raheem Edwards (Caution) 83'
NSH: Sam Surridge (Caution) 86'
NSH: Dan Lovitz (Caution) 90' + 5
Lineups:
NSH starters : Joe Willis; Dan Lovitz, Jeisson Palacios, Jack Maher, Andy Najar (Josh Bauer 63'); Patrick Yazbek (Bryan Acosta 90'), Hany Mukhtar (C) (Teal Bunbury 89'), Jacob Shaffelburg (Chris Applewhite 78'), Alex Muyl (Ahmed Qasem 64'), Eddi Tagseth; Sam Surridge
Substitutes : Brian Schwake, Gastón Brugman, Jonathan Pérez, Wyatt Meyer
RBNY starters: Carlos Coronel; Noah Eile, Omar Valencia (Raheem Edwards 46'), Sean Nealis, Cameron Harper; Emil Forsberg (C), Wikelman Carmona (Julian Hall 74'), Felipe Carballo (Wiktor Bogacz 82'), Mohammed Sofo (Peter Stroud 74'), Daniel Edelman (Alexander Hack 74'); Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
Substitutes: AJ Marcucci, Kyle Duncan, Dennis Gjengaar, Tim Parker
Match officials:
Referee: Marcos DeOliveira II
AR1: Chris Elliot
AR2: Matthew Rodman
4TH: Filip Dujic
VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero
AVAR: Jeff Muschik
Weather: 77 and partly cloudy
