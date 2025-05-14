Denkey Goal Pushes FC Cincinnati Past Toronto FC

May 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati defeated Toronto FC, 1-0, Wednesday night at BMO Field. The Orange and Blue won for a fourth-straight season in Toronto and swept the 2025 season series over TFC.

FC Cincinnati improved to 9-3-1 (28 points) for the season after winning the club's seventh in its last eight games. Toronto FC dropped to 2-7-4 (10 points). The Orange and Blue finish MLS Matchday 13 alone in first place of the Eastern Conference.

Kévin Denkey's 18th minute goal marked the lone score of the night, a stunning solo effort to mark his seventh MLS goal of the season and ninth overall. Six of his nine goals in all competitions have been game winners for FC Cincinnati in his debut season for the club.

FC Cincinnati secured the club's fifth clean sheet of the season in league play. Roman Celentano recorded his 36th career clean sheet in all competitions for FC Cincinnati.

FC Cincinnati are back in action Saturday, May 17 at the Columbus Crew. Kickoff for the Hell is Real derby from Lower.com Field is set for 7 p.m. ET and the match airs on FS1, FOX Deportes, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and Apple TV+. Fans can listen on the radio locally to iHeart Media ESPN 1530 in English and in Spanish on La Mega 101.5 FM.

AS IT HAPPENED

CIN: Kévin Denkey, GOAL - 18' (0-1) - Gilberto Flores dispossessed Theo Corbeanu near the midfield line with DeAndre Yedlin taking control and advancing play down the right wing with a pass to Kévin Denkey. Denkey split a pair of Toronto defenders with a crafty step over to enter the penalty area before curling a left footed effort into the top left corner as the Toronto defense converged.

GAME NOTES

- FC Cincinnati improved to 9-4-1 all-time against Toronto FC, the club's most wins against any club in regular season play.

- Under Head Coach Pat Noonan, FC Cincinnati are an unbeaten 7-0-1 against Toronto FC.

- Wednesday marked the club's fourth-straight win at BMO Field and fifth overall road win against Toronto FC, tied for the club's most road wins against MLS side (Chicago Fire FC, 5).

- FC Cincinnati are 16-5-6 all-time on Wednesday under Noonan.

- In MLS play, FC Cincinnati improved to 8-1 this season in one-goal games and 36-9 in matches decided by one goal since the start of the 2023 season.

- Kévin Denkey netted his ninth goal in all competitions for FC Cincinnati, tied with Evander for the most this season. Six of his nine goals have been game winners.

- Roman Celentano earned his 36th career clean sheet for FC Cincinnati.

- Gerardo Valenzuela made his 50th appearance for FC Cincinnati on Wednesday night. He is the first Cincinnati Homegrown to reach the milestone.

- DeAndre Yedlin's assist of Kévin Denkey's goal was his first assist since February 22 vs New York Red Bulls, also to Denkey.

- Kei Kamara made his FC Cincinnati debut on Wednesday night, becoming the oldest player to appear in an MLS match for the club. The previous mark was Haris Medunjanin (37 yrs., 151 days) in his last match for the club on August 6, 2022 vs Philadelphia Union.

FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati at Toronto FC

Date: May 14, 2025

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Venue: BMO Field | Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Kickoff: 7:40 p.m. ET

Weather: 58 degrees, cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

TOR: 0-0-0

CIN: 1-0-1

TOR - None

CIN - Kévin Denkey (Yedlin) 18'

CIN: Roman Celentano, Brad Smith (Lukas Engel 59'), Teenage Hadebe (Alvas Powell 77'), Miles Robinson (C), Gilberto Flores, DeAndre Yedlin, Tah Brian Anunga, Pavel Bucha, Evander (Yuya Kubo 59'), Gerardo Valenzuela (Kei Kamara 85'), Kévin Denkey (Sergio Santos 59')

Substitutes not used: Evan Louro, Nick Hagglund, Obinna Nwobodo, Corey Baird

Head Coach: Pat Noonan

TOR: Sean Johnson, Kevin Long, Kosi Thompson, Sigurd Rosted, Federico Bernardeschi (C) (Tyrese Spicer 69'), Alonso Coello, Deybi Flores, Lorenzo Insigne (Maxime Dominguez 69'), Raoul Petretta (Kobe Franklin 20', Lazar Stefanović 36'), Theo Corbeanu, Ola Brynhildsen (Derrick Etienne Jr. 69')

Substitutes not used: Luka Gavran, Matty Longstaff, Zane Monlouis, Markus Cimermancic

Head Coach: Robin Fraser

STATS SUMMARY: TOR/CIN

Shots: 9 / 15

Shots on Goal: 3 / 7

Saves: 6 / 3

Corner Kicks: 2 / 3

Fouls: 10 / 12

Offside: 1 / 0

Possession: 48.9 / 51.1

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TOR - Federico Bernardeschi (Yellow Card) 19'

CIN - Gilberto Flores (Yellow Card) 24'

CIN - Evander (Yellow Card) 32'

CIN - Lukas Engel (Yellow Card) 90'

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Jair Marrufo

Ast. Referees: Corey Rockwell, Adam Garner

Fourth Official: Renzo Villanueva

VAR: Chris Penso

AVAR: Christian Clerc







