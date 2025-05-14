D.C. United, New York City FC Battle to Scoreless Draw

May 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC battled to a goalless draw against D.C. United on Wednesday night. Despite multiple chances, including shots off the post and key saves by Luis Barraza, City couldn't find a breakthrough but earned a valuable road point.

Match Recap

New York City FC were on the road Wednesday night as they took on D.C. United.

City were looking for their second road win of the season as they embarked on a trip to the nation's capital.

Head Coach Pascal Jansen made two changes to the team that faced CF Montréal last time out, as Birk Risa and Hannes Wolf replaced Nico Cavallo and Aidan O'Neill.

After an even start to the contest, City came close in the 11th minute through Alonso Martínez. The Costa Rican fired off a shot that hit the post. Hannes Wolf then tried to convert the rebound but saw his difficult chance fly wide.

The hosts then registered a major chance of their own through Christian Benteke after he tried to cut inside. Thankfully for City, Risa was on hand to block the effort.

In the 28th minute, Andrés Perea had a great chance to give City the lead from close range, only for former City shot-stopper Luis Barraza to deny him.

City were growing in confidence as the half wore on, and that saw Martínez again go close in the 33rd minute.

Perea headed over minutes later, and as the half drew to a close, Julián Fernández raced through after exchanging passes with Maxi Moralez-his eventual effort unfortunately landing just wide of the target.

The start of the second half saw one change for City, as Moralez departed in place of O'Neill. Jonathan Shore registered City's first chance of the half but saw his attempt saved by Barraza.

As the clock ticked past the hour mark, Martínez once again tested Barraza, before O'Neill clipped the post with a curled effort that slipped through the D.C. United penalty area.

In the 65th minute, Shore departed the game and was replaced by fellow young midfielder Máximo Carrizo. Further changes followed in the 73rd minute, as Tayvon Gray and Risa were replaced by Mitja Ilenič and Cavallo.

City were still pressing for a goal, and that saw Fernández try to break the deadlock from distance. Unfortunately, his effort missed the target.

A point-blank save from Freese in the 79th minute kept City's clean sheet intact. The shot-stopper showed brilliant positioning to deny David Schnegg.

Jansen made his final change of the night in the 81st minute, as Agustín Ojeda replaced Wolf. Despite pushing until the end, City were unable to find a breakthrough and settled for an important point on the road.

How We Lined Up

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC is a Hudson River Derby encounter with Red Bulls on Saturday, May 17. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30PM ET at Citi Field.







