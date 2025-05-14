Minnesota United Signs Defender Kieran Chandler to Short-Term Agreement

May 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today the club has signed MNUFC2 defender Kieran Chandler to a Short-Term Agreement, making him available for Wednesday's MLS regular-season contest against Houston Dynamo FC at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Chandler signed his first Short-Term Agreement ahead of last week's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 match, where he made the start in the 1-0 victory at Louisville City FC. He signed a two-year MLS NEXT Pro contract with MNUFC2 in January, and has since made five MLS NEXT Pro game appearances (four starts), notably leading the team in assists with three, to-date.

Chandler joined the Twos after two seasons at the University of Connecticut (2023-2024). The defender was selected 43rd overall by Minnesota United in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft and notably participated in the 2024 adidas MLS College Showcase.

Transaction: Minnesota United signs MNUFC2 defender Kieran Chandler to a Short-Term Agreement.

VITALS

Kieran Chandler

Position: Defender

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 155

Date of Birth: 6/9/2005 (19 years old)

Hometown: Simsbury, Connecticut

Previous Club: University of Connecticut







