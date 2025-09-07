D.C. United Win 3-1 against Club América at Audi Field

Published on September 6, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United 3 v. 1 Club América

2025 International Friendly

September 6, 2025 - Audi Field - Washington, D.C.

Player Notes

Midfielder João Peglow scored his fourth goal of the season in the 50th minute. Peglow had two shots on target and completed 64 minutes.

Forward Caden Clark made his D.C. United debut tonight and scored his first goal for the Black-and-Red in the 55th minute, assisted by Gabriel Pirani.

Goalkeeper Jordan Farr started his first match for the Black-and-Red this season. Farr had two save off two shots on target.

Midfielder Gabriel Pirani scored his eighth goal of the season across all competitions in the 93rd minute. Pirani also recorded his fifth assist of the season.

The last time D.C. United faced Club América was in the group stage of the North American SuperLiga on July 30, 2007 where they defeated Las Àguilas 1-0 at RFK Stadium

Match Notes

D.C. United are 5-6-6 at home this 2025 season accross all competitions.

D.C. United Lineup: Jordan Farr, Conner Antley, Lukas MacNaughton, Lucas Bartlett, Derek Dodson (David Schnegg 46'), Boris Enow (Jackson Hopkins 46'), Brandon Servania (Rida Zouhir 64'), João Peglow (Hosei Kijima 64'), Jared Stroud (Gabriel Pirani 46'), Caden Clark (Jacob Murrell 64'), Dominique Badji (Christian Benteke 46')

Unused Substitutes: Luis Barraza, Kim Joon Hong, Garrison Tubbs

Head Coach: René Weiler

Club América Lineup: Rodolfo Cota, Ralph Orquin (Cristian Borja 61'), Igor Lichnovsky (Nestor Araujo 61'), Ramon Juarez (Miguel Vazquez 61'), Kevin Alvarez (Dagoberto Espinoza 61'), Jonathaan Dos Santos (Israel Reyes 61'), Alan Cervantes (Diego Reyes 80'), Allan Sain-Maximin, Alexis Gutierrez (Alvaro Fidalgo 61'), Victor Davila, Henry Martin (Raul Zuñiga 61')

Unused Substitutes: Paolo Bedolla, Nazareth Lugo, Santiago Naveda, Cesar Ayon, Isaias Violante

Head Coach: Andre Jardine







