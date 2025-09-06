Energizer Powers St. Louis CITY SC's Renewable Energy Commitment

Since the beginning, St. Louis CITY SC has taken the lead in championing sustainability within professional sports. Thanks to an exciting new partnership, CITY's clean energy efforts are getting a boost from Energizer through a shared commitment to renewable energy and environmental sustainability for Energizer Park's matchday operations.

Central to this initiative is CITY SC's purchase of Green-e Certified Renewable Energy Credits (RECs), which promote clean energy production. With the support of Energizer, CITY SC has partnered with Bonneville Environmental Foundation (BEF), an organization renowned for advancing renewable energy projects across the country. Through this alliance, CITY SC ensures that the energy powering all its MLS matches are backed by clean, renewable energy sources, helping reduce the stadium's carbon footprint and inspiring fans to support renewable energy production. For 2025, CITY SC purchased RECs representing 1.3 million KWH of renewable energy benefits.

Energizer's involvement goes beyond sponsorship; it empowers CITY SC to amplify its impact and educate the community about the importance of renewable energy and energy management. Together, Energizer and CITY SC are not only electrifying the stadium -they are sparking a movement that encourages fans and the community to take meaningful steps toward a cleaner, greener future.







