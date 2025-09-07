Philadelphia Union to Host U.S. Men's National Team Match at Subaru Park on November 15

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union today announced that Subaru Park will host the U.S. Men's National Team on Saturday, November 15, when the team takes on Paraguay as the copmetition heats up ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil. The match, presented by Allstate, is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET and will be nationally broadcast on TNT, HBO Max, Telemundo, Universo, Peacock, and Westwood One Sports (radio).

It's been seven years since the USMNT last stepped on the pitch at Subaru Park, a fond memory for Josh Sargent, Tim Weah and Walker Zimmerman, all of whom scored their first international goals in the USA's 3-0 shutout against Bolivia on May 28, 2018. It's the home of the Philadelphia Union and the launching point for the careers of several current USMNT players; in fact, seven players from the Gold Cup roster came through the Union academy.

The USMNT has a solid 4W-2L-2D record against Paraguay, with the series resuming for the first time since a 1-0 USA victory on March 27, 2018. On that day, 2022 FIFA World Cup veteran Tim Weah became the first player born in the 2000s to earn an appearance for the U.S. Men's National Team, while Zack Steffen collected his first shutout. The history between the teams goes all the way back to the inaugural FIFA World Cup in 1930, where the USA earned a 3-0 win and Bert Patenaude became the first male player to record a hat-trick in the world championship.

This is the second time the teams will square off in the Philadelphia area. On June 11, 2016, Clint Dempsey netted his 51st international goal and the U.S. rode a 1-0 shutout win in the last group game to book a place in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Copa America Centenario.

Three days later, USA-Uruguay, presented by New York Life, will be the USMNT's return to Tampa for the first time since 2018. Raymond James Stadium hosts on Nov. 18 with the match against the 16th-ranked Uruguayan side.

TICKETS

Tickets for both matches go on sale to the public on Thursday, September 11 at 10 a.m. local venue time.

The presale for these matches will begin Monday, September 8 at 10 a.m. local venue time and run to Wednesday, September 10 at 1 p.m. local venue time.

Circle Insider members supporting the U.S. Soccer Development Fund can receive individual customer support and concierge services for their ticketing needs. Click here or contact circles@ussoccer.org for more information.

EXCLUSIVE PRESALES FOR U.S. SOCCER INSIDERS

For the opportunity to buy tickets before the general public, fans should consider becoming  U.S. Soccer Insiders. Membership is free for Standard Insiders. Learn more. 

Ticket Sales Schedule

Presale Date & Start Time

Circle Insiders Presale (Circle Insiders)

Monday, September 8 | 10 a.m. local venue time

VIP Insiders Presale (VIP Insiders)

Monday, September 8 | 1 p.m. local venue time

Premium Insiders Presale (Premium & Premium Family Insiders)

Tuesday, September 9 | 10 a.m. local venue time

Standard Insiders Presale (Standard Insiders)

Wednesday, September 10 | 10 a.m. local venue time

Visa Presale (Visa cardholders only)

Wednesday, September 10 | 1 p.m. local venue time

Public Sale

Thursday, September 11 | 10 a.m. local venue time

VISA PRESALE

As the official payment technology sponsor of U.S. Soccer, Visa is offering cardholders an opportunity to purchase tickets ahead of the public on-sale date. Visa cardholders can purchase tickets from Wednesday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. to Thursday, September 11 at 8 a.m. local venue time through ussoccer.com. As the preferred card of U.S. Soccer, Visa will be the only payment method accepted during the Visa presale. Terms and conditions apply.







