Houston Dynamo FC Inch Closer to Playoff Line with 1-1 Draw Against LA Galaxy

Published on September 6, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







Houston, TX - Houston Dynamo FC drew, 1-1, with LA Galaxy on Saturday night at Shell Energy Stadium. The Dynamo led for more than an hour, but a late concession meant the evening's points were shared. The valuable point moves the Dynamo to within two of the playoff line in the Western Conference.

The first dangerous chance of the match came in the 22nd minute when defender Ethan Bartlow played a through ball up the right side to defender Griffin Dorsey, who then crossed the ball to Ponce. However, the striker's shot was stopped by goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski.

In the 30th minute, midfielder Ondřej Lingr reacted quickly to a loose ball in the box and one-timed a strong sliding shot that carried just over the crossbar.

Houston took the lead in the 35th minute when Lingr played a ball over the top for forward Ezequiel Ponce to run on to. Ponce headed the ball to create space and slotted the ball into the bottom left corner of the net. The play marked the Argentinian's ninth goal of the season after also scoring in last week's road victory over St. Louis.

Forward Lawrence Ennali had an opportunity to double Houston's lead in first half stoppage time after midfielder Júnior Urso played a ball to him running into the box, but both of the German winger's shots were blocked by Galaxy defenders.

In the 53rd minute, midfielder Duane Holmes ripped a free kick from about 30 yards out, following a foul on Ennali near the top of the box. That chance whipped just wide of frame, leaving the advantage at just one, early in the second half.

About half an hour later, the Galaxy appeared to have equalized as Gabriel Pec slotted home from just outside the six-yard box. But the quick finish deflected off a prone Christian Ramírez, who was in an offside position. The flag went up, and the Dynamo maintained a one-goal lead.

In the eighth minute of a scheduled eight of second half stoppage time, the Galaxy finally broke through with an equalizer, as John Nelson headed home a cross from close range for the 1-1 final score.

Houston next travels to face the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, Sept. 13, with kickoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CT at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. Fans can follow the action live via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

---

Houston Dynamo FC (8-12-9, 33 pts.) 1-1 LA Galaxy (4-16-8, 20 pts.)

MLS Regular Season - Game 29

Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas

Attendance: 18,471

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM 1H 2H FT

Houston Dynamo FC 1 0 1

LA Galaxy 0 1 1

HOU: Ezequiel Ponce 9 (Ondřej Lingr 4) 35'

LA: Lucas Sanabria 2 (John Nelson 3) 90'+9'

Houston Dynamo FC: Jonathan Bond; Antônio Carlos, Ethan Bartlow (Pablo Ortiz 76'), Griffin Dorsey, Felipe Andrade; Júnior Urso, Artur (c), Lawrence Ennali (Sebastian Kowalczyk 90'+1'); Ondřej Lingr (Amine Bassi 83'), Ezequiel Ponce, Duane Holmes (Femi Awodesu 90'+1')

Unused substitutes: Jimmy Maurer, Daniel Steres, Nelson Quiñones, Erik Dueñas, Gabe Segal

LA Galaxy: JT Marcinkowski; Mauricio Cuevas (Miki Yamane 62'), Chris Rindov, Maya Yoshida (c), John Nelson; Diego Fagúndez, Edwin Cerillo, Elijah Wynder (Lucas Sanabria 62'); Tucker Lepley (Gabriel Pec 46'), Harbor Miller (Isaiah Parente 79'), Miguel Berry (Christian Ramírez 46')

Unused substitutes: Novak Micovic, Zanka, Eriq Zavaleta, Nicklaus Sullivan

DISCIPLINE:

LA: Maya Yoshida (caution; foul) 52'

LA: Mauricio Cuevas (caution; foul) 58'

HOU: Júnior Urso (caution; foul) 71'

LA: Gabriel Pec (caution; foul) 90'

LA: John Nelson (caution; foul) 90'+10'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Marcos DeOliveira II

Assistant: Corey Parker

Assistant: Matthew Rodman

Fourth Official: Lorenzo Hernandez

VAR: Edvin Jurisevic

Weather: 83 degrees, cloudy







Major League Soccer Stories from September 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.