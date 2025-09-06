LA Galaxy Sign Forward Nicklaus Sullivan To Short-Term Agreement from Ventura County FC

Published on September 6, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has signed forward Nicklaus Sullivan to a Short-TermAgreement from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Ventura County FC ahead of the 2025 MLS Regular Season match against Houston Dynamo FC tonight, Saturday, September 6 (5:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).

Nicklaus Sullivan, 23, has appeared in 14 league matches during the 2025 Regular Season for Ventura County FC, where he has notched six goals and six assists. In his 22 league matches during the 2024 season - eight for AMSG FC (USL League Two) and 14 for Los Angeles FC 2 (MLS Next Pro) - he notched three goals and three assists in the regular season and scored one goal in one playoff appearance. The Yuma, Arizona native was selected in the third round and 90th overall in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft by the LA Galaxy and brings a proven scoring record from his college years, where he tallied 20 goals in 22 appearances for Park-Gilbert Buccaneers (2020-21) followed by nine goals and eight assists across 34 matches (33 starts) for California State University San Bernardino (2022-23).

Per MLS rules, a club may sign a player, age 25 or younger during the league season, from its MLS NEXT Proaffiliateto a maximum of fourShort-TermAgreements(up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his fourShort-TermAgreements.

Transaction:LA Galaxy sign forward Niklaus Sullivan toa Short-TermAgreement from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Ventura County FC on September 5, 2025.

Nicklaus Sullivan

Position: Forward

Height: 5-9

Weight: 165

Date of Birth: July 21, 2002

Age: 23

Birthplace: Yuma, AZ

Last Club: Ventura County FC (MLS NEXT Pro)

Citizenship: USA







Major League Soccer Stories from September 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.