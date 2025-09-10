Chicago Fire FC Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Gente Fina Collaboration and a Hispanic Heritage Night Match, Presented by Meridian

Published on September 10, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced its full slate of Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations, including the launch of a limited-edition capsule collection with Chicago-based streetwear label Gente Fina and the Club's annual Hispanic Heritage Night match, presented by Meridian Health Plan of Illinois, Inc. (Meridian), on Saturday Sept. 27 at Soldier Field.

"Chicago Fire FC is proud to have one of the most diverse fan bases in Chicago," said Chicago Fire FC President of Business Operations Dave Baldwin. "Through initiatives like Hispanic Heritage Night and partnerships like our collaboration with Gente Fina, we are excited to celebrate this community that brings so much energy and passion to our Club."

The Fire's collaboration with Gente Fina, a homegrown brand founded by designer Emmanuel Cabrera, reflects a shared pride in Chicago's Latino community and deep Mexican roots. The collection includes elevated, co-branded t-shirts, knitted polos, and varsity-style letterman jackets, each designed to fuse fútbol culture with Chicago streetwear. Limited quantities will be available for purchase at an exclusive launch party at the Endeavor Health Fire Pitch on Saturday Sept. 20 from 5 to 11:00 p.m. The event will also feature a live viewing of the Chicago Fire FC match against Minnesota United FC, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

"It's been both an honor and a dream come true working with the Fire," said Gente Fina founder Emmanuel Cabrera. "This collection is more than a fashion drop - it's proof that amazing things can happen when you follow your passions, and I hope that this collection inspires the next wave of first generation American designers."

Chicago Fire FC will continue the celebration at its Hispanic Heritage Night match, presented by Meridian, on Saturday, Sept. 27, when the Fire host the Columbus Crew. Festivities will include:

A variety of cultural activations, performances, and matchday experiences dedicated to honoring the city's Hispanic community.

An exclusive Chicago Fire FC clear fanny pack giveaway (designed to meet Soldier Field's clear bag requirements), presented by Meridian, for the first 5,000 fans who enter Soldier Field for the match

A guest appearance by Sentrock, a Chicago-based Mexican street artist, who will 'Sound the Alarm" -- the Fire's pre-game stadium ceremonial ritual.

Participants from the Kicks for Kids program, presented by Meridian, will take part in the pre-match Fire Flag Holding Ceremony. This Chicago Fire Foundation program provides underserved youth with access to Fire matches and unforgettable game-day experiences.

"Meridian is proud to serve as the presenting sponsor of Chicago Fire FC's Hispanic Heritage Night," said Cristal Gary, Meridian Plan President and CEO. "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to building healthier communities by celebrating culture, fostering connection, and creating inclusive experiences that bring families together-on and off the field."

Tickets for the Fire's Hispanic Heritage Night Match, presented by Meridian, are available starting at $29* and can be purchased HERE via Ticketmaster or by calling 888-MLS-FIRE. The match will also be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and transmitted locally on wlsam.com (English) and Que Buena Fire via the Uforia App (Spanish). A replay of the match will be available on Marquee Sports Net on Sept. 29 at 8:00 p.m.

For additional information on Chicago Fire FC, including information on the 2025 MLS Season, please visit: chicagofirefc.com. For regular Club updates, follow Chicago Fire FC on Twitter (@chicagofire and @VamosFire using hashtags #cf97 and #VamosFire), Instagram (@chicagofire), TikTok (@chicagofire), and Facebook at facebook.com/chicagofire/.

*Other fees may apply







Major League Soccer Stories from September 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.