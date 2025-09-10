The Montreal Impact Foundation Inaugurates a New Mini Field in Val-Des-Bois

VAL-DES-BOIS, Québec - On Wednesday, the Montreal Impact Foundation officially opened a new multi-sport mini field in Val-des-Bois, located in the Outaouais region, as part of the second phase of its sports facility development project. The event was attended by players from the CF Montréal first team and local children, who were guided by coaches from the Club's Soccer School.

"It is with great pleasure that the Montreal Impact Foundation inaugurates this second mini field as part of the second phase of our project," said Carmie Saputo, President of the Foundation. "We aim to promote sports among young people throughout Quebec, and we are very pleased to be able to donate this mini field to a community such as Val-des-Bois. We are grateful to everyone who was involved in bringing this project to life."

"This multi-sport mini field truly embodies the spirit of Val-des-Bois: a small municipality capable of achieving great things," said Roland Montpetit, mayor of Val-des-Bois. "Integrated into our village centre and sports complex, it will become a central meeting place that will strengthen the vitality of our community. Thanks to this project, our young people and families now have a modern, safe, and inclusive space to be active, meet, and grow together."

Thirty children from the Val-des-Bois community had the opportunity to meet first team players and engage in mini-matches. They also benefited from the expertise of the CF Montréal Soccer School coaches during a mini-clinic.

The Foundation covered the cost of building and installing the field, while the Municipality of Val-des-Bois provided the concrete slab needed to accommodate this new sports facility.

This was the second multi-sport mini field with an asphalt surface under the second phase of the Montreal Impact Foundation's project. On August 20, the Foundation inaugurated its very first multi-sport mini field of its second phase at Parc Audrey in Les Coteaux.

The foundation has committed to building 10 multi-sport mini fields in various communities across Quebec. On April 15, it announced the two municipalities for 2025: Ste-Agathe-des-Monts and Longueuil. These two municipalities in the second phase join Les Coteaux, located in the Vaudreuil-Soulanges RCM in Montérégie, and Val-des-Bois and the Papineau RCM in Outaouais.

The essence of this project is to encourage young people living in communities with insufficient or non-existent sporting infrastructure to take part in physical activity, while promoting social inclusion.







