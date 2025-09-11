St. Louis CITY SC Academy Players Sam Anderson, Ryan Cloninger, Eddie Niles, and Blake Wilson Called up to U.S. U-16 Boys' Youth National Team Camp
Published on September 10, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
St. Louis City SC News Release
St. Louis CITY SC academy players Sam Anderson, Ryan Cloninger, Eddie Niles, and Blake Wilson have been called up to the U.S. U-16 Boys' Youth National Team for an upcoming domestic training camp in Fayetteville, Georgia from September 12-19, led by head coach Paul Simpson.
This marks the first time St. Louis CITY SC has more than three players called up to their respective national teams.
All four players will be making their debuts with the U-16s. For Anderson and Cloninger, this marks their first ever national team call-ups. Niles who debuted with the U.S. U-15 National Team during its March domestic training camp, earns his second call-up. Wilson, has previously made four appearances with the U.S. U-15 BNT, highlighted by making U.S.' roster for the 2025 Concacaf Boys' U-15 Championship this summer.
