FC Cincinnati Sign Miles Robinson to Contract Extension

Published on September 10, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati have signed center back Miles Robinson to a contract extension through 2027, with an option for 2028, the club announced today. Robinson has been named to the MLS All-Star Team in both of his seasons with FC Cincinnati and has earned consistent call-ups to the U.S. Men's National Team while with the Orange and Blue.

Robinson, 28, has made 60 appearances with the Orange and Blue over the past two seasons. He also earned call-ups for the USMNT's three biggest competitions over the past two years: the 2024 Copa América, 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris and the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.

"Miles is a dominant defender in our league," said Chris Albright, FC Cincinnati General Manager. "He has been a fundamental part of our success over the past two seasons while being an exceptional teammate, leader, and representative for the club. We're thrilled to have Miles in Cincinnati for seasons to come."

The durable defender has gone the full 90 minutes for FC Cincinnati in 54 of his 60 appearances for FC Cincinnati and he has featured in the Starting XI in all but one of his appearances. He also has scored two goals for FC Cincinnati and has captained the team 13 times this season.

Robinson signed with FC Cincinnati as a free agent ahead of the 2024 season after spending the prior seven years of his professional career with Atlanta United. With Atlanta, he earned two MLS Best XI honors (2019, 2021) and one MLS All-Star recognition in 2021.

The Arlington, Massachusetts native has earned eight senior national team caps for the U.S. since joining the Orange and Blue. He additionally started and went the full 90 minutes in all four matches for the U.S. Olympic Team last summer in Paris as the U.S. men competed at the Summer Olympics for the first time since 2008.

