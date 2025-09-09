Matchday Guide Pres. by Altafiber | FC Cincinnati vs Nashville SC - Oktoberfest Night

FC Cincinnati vs Nashville SC

Saturday, September 13 - 7:30 p.m. ET

Oktoberfest

FC Cincinnati host Nashville SC on Saturday, September 13 at TQL Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET for Oktoberfest Night presented by Heineken.

Tickets remain at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or call 513-977-KICK to learn more. Take a look at the Matchday Guide presented by Altafiber for what to know ahead of Sunday night's match at TQL Stadium.

GATES OPEN

With kickoff set for 7:30 p.m., gates to TQL Stadium open at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

OKTOBERFEST NIGHT

Celebrate Cincinnati's German heritage and its most iconic tradition. This night brings the festive spirit of Oktoberfest to matchday with a lively beer garden atmosphere, traditional music and performances, and Bavarian-inspired food and drinks. Enjoy prematch activities, themed merchandise, and in-game elements that blend the excitement of soccer with the unforgettable cultural experience of Oktoberfest!

For more information, visit the Oktoberfest Night page here: FCCincinnati.com/schedule/theme-nights/oktoberfest.

MATCHDAY INFORMATION & ROAD CLOSURES

With preparations underway for construction for the highly-anticipated mixed-use district north of TQL Stadium, fans should be aware of road closures for both vehicular and pedestrian access. With Wade Street being closed, fans accessing the Workhorse Gate will be directed down Liberty Street to Central Ave.

For an A-to-Z stadium guide, parking information, a stadium map, road closures, bag policy, concessions information and more, visit FCCincinnati.com/Matchday.

Visit here for an interactive map of TQL Stadium.

FC CINCINNATI PRE-MATCH AT THE PARK

Join us before the match from 4-6:30 pm at Washington Park and stick around for the March in the Park at 6:30 pm as The Bailey head to TQL Stadium!

The pre-match party gets started with plenty of free, family-friendly fan experiences as well as food trucks, drinks and activities.

Live music from River City Polkatz

Craft your own German Alpine hat.

Participate in the Masskrugstemmen beer stein holding challenge with our friends at the Germania Society of Cincinnati.

See a live performance by River City Polkatz.

Take home your memories with photo prints from our Oktoberfest photobooth.

Stop by the giveaway table for an FC Cincinnati Oktoberfest coaster giveaway! Includes a set of two coasters. Limited to one set per person, while supplies last.

Immerse yourself in the Oktoberfest season with Bavarian-patterned tablecloths, pennant banners, and more!

Games and Activities Including Snooker Ball, Ladder Ball, Cornhole and a Coloring Table

Airbrush and Balloon Art

FC Cincinnati Marketing Table

Around 6:30 p.m., fans can join the high-energy march into the stadium as it arrives at Washington Park with smoke, drums and chants.

INSIDE & OUTSIDE TQL STADIUM

Outside TQL Stadium, the Carl and Martha Lindner Plaza provides continued entertainment leading up to kickoff.

Inside TQL Stadium, will want to be in their seats early for special pre-match presentations throughout the stadium and on the field prior to kickoff.

The Bailey is general admission, safe standing only. Singing, drums, flags, and smoke are expected during the match. No opposing team fans or colors allowed.

Read below for more information regarding parking options, the stadium's updated clear bag policy, NFC Ticketing and Wi-Fi:

Parking Options - Plan ahead for matchday with our Parking Information.

Bag Policy - TQL Stadium has updated its Clear Bag Policy. Learn more about our TQL Stadium Bag Policy.

NFC Ticketing - In addition to mobile ticketing, FC Cincinnati and SeatGeek utilize NFC Ticketing (Near Field Communication) at all stadium gates and entrances. Fans can add their ticket to Apple Wallet on their iPhone or Apple Watch and simply tap their device at the reader at the gate to enter the stadium. Learn more with our Mobile Ticketing Information.

In-Stadium Wi-Fi - Fans will be able to connect to the free in-stadium Wi-Fi courtesy the club's official IT partner and service provider, Atomic Data.

FC CINCINNATI MERCHANDISE

Fans can visit the TQL Stadium Team Store when gates open at 6 p.m. Saturday. The FC Cincinnati Team Store at 1433 Vine Street in Over The Rhine will also operate on normal hours Saturday, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Fans can purchase all their favorite FC Cincinnati merchandise including the new Orange and Blue Legacy Kit at either team store or at various other FCC Merchandise stands.

Fans can also purchase merchandise items online at FCCGo.com and can pick up in-store.

TQL STADIUM FOOD, BEVERAGES AND MORE

For a full list of concessions on matchdays at TQL Stadium, visit FCCincinnati.com/Matchday/Concessions-Guide.

New in 2025 include the Olimpico Burger, Loaded Hot Mett, Cauliflower Tikka Masala and Gary's Chicken Sandwich among a dozen other dishes.







