Earthquakes Open Upper Decks at Levi's Stadium as Demand Continues to Soar for Saturday's Prime Time Match vs. LAFC

Published on September 9, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that due to the high demand for Prime Time at Levi's® Stadium vs. LAFC on Saturday, Sept. 13, the upper decks have now been opened for sale. The Earthquakes also announced a special $30 ticket offer (including all fees) is now available until Wednesday night.

With the Earthquakes and their high-flying attack under first-year Head Coach Bruce Arena currently sitting in Audi MLS Cup Playoff position with just five games to play in the regular season, the stakes for Saturday's match against their Southern California rivals are higher than ever. Behind 2025 MLS All-Star and team captain Cristian Espinoza, the prolific scoring duo of Chicho Arango and Josef Martínez who have 24 goals between them, as well as San Jose native and Young Player of the Year candidate Beau Leroux, the Quakes enter the clash with an added sense of urgency in front of a likely record-setting crowd. The club is expected to break the all-time standalone mark for an Earthquakes home game of 50,850 set in June 2019.

Single-game tickets, including the limited-time "$30 for 30 hours" deal in the 300 and 400 levels, which includes all taxes and fees and runs through Wednesday night, can be purchased here. Tickets for groups of 10 or more can be purchased by calling the Earthquakes' Front Office at (408) 556-7700 or. To learn more about suite purchases for Prime Time, please click here or email suites@sjearthquakes.com.

Kickoff for Prime Time is slated for 5:30 p.m. PT and will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, as well as via local radio on 107.7 The Bone FM (English) with Ted Ramey and Joe Cannon, and 1370 AM La Kaliente (Spanish) with Carlos César Rivera and Ramiro Corrales.

The rivalry match, presented by Habbas Law, stands to be the biggest Mexican Independence Day Weekend celebration in the Bay Area. The parade of festivities includes a pregame Fan Fest on the Faithful Mile starting at 2:30 p.m. PT with Pro Wrestling Revolution luchadores headlined by superstar Blue Demon Jr., as well as meet-and-greets with soccer legend Moisés Múñoz and boxing Hall of Famer Erik "El Terrible" Morales. In addition, the first 10,000 fans will receive a special-edition Mexican Heritage Terremotos Shirt courtesy of Habbas Law. Rising corridos artist Edgardo Nuñez will perform at halftime.

The Quakes are no stranger to drawing massive crowds for pivotal games-especially at Levi's® Stadium, home of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers-with more than 43,000 fans turning out for each of their clashes vs. LAFC in 2023 and 2024. In addition, last year's Leagues Cup group stage match vs. Chivas de Guadalajara at Levi's® Stadium shattered the tournament attendance record with 50,675 spectators on hand.

With the most recent Cali Clasico on June 28 against the Galaxy drawing 42,881 fans at Stanford and 45,000 tickets already sold for Sept. 13, the Earthquakes are slated to host two of the eight highest-attended regular-season matches in all MLS this season-and the only two games on that list west of the Mississippi River.

TOP 10 LARGEST HOME ATTENDANCES IN 2025 MLS REGULAR SEASON TO DATE

1) 65,520 - Atlanta United FC vs. CF Montreal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Feb. 22

2) 62,358 - Chicago Fire FC vs. Inter Miami CF at Soldier Field, April 13

3) 60,614 - Columbus Crew vs. Inter Miami CF at Huntington Bank Field, April 19

4) 60,005 - Atlanta United FC vs. Charlotte FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, July 19

5) 51,002 - Charlotte FC vs. Atlanta United FC at Bank of America Stadium, March 1

6) 43,293 - New England Revolution vs. Inter Miami CF at Gillette Stadium, July 9

7) 42,881 - Quakes vs. LA Galaxy at Stanford Stadium, June 28

8) 42,844 - Atlanta United FC vs. Inter Miami CF at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, March 16

9) 42,562 - Atlanta United FC vs. New York Red Bulls at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, March 8

10) 42,518 - Atlanta United FC vs. New York City FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, March 29

TOP 10 LARGEST STANDALONE HOME ATTENDANCES IN EARTHQUAKES HISTORY*^

1) 50,850 - Quakes vs. LA Galaxy at Stanford Stadium, June 29, 2019

2) 50,816 - Quakes vs. LA Galaxy at Stanford Stadium, June 25, 2016

3) 50,743 - Quakes vs. LA Galaxy at Stanford Stadium, June 30, 2018

4) 50,675 - Quakes vs. Chivas de Guadalajara at Levi's® Stadium, July 27, 2024

5) 50,617 - Quakes vs. LA Galaxy at Stanford Stadium, July 1, 2017

6) 50,422 - Quakes vs. LA Galaxy at Stanford Stadium, June 27, 2015

7) 50,391 - Quakes vs. LA Galaxy at Stanford Stadium, June 30, 2012

8) 50,028 - Quakes vs. LA Galaxy at Stanford Stadium, June 29, 2013

9) 50,006 - Quakes vs. LA Galaxy at Stanford Stadium, June 28, 2014

10) 48,756 - Quakes vs. Seattle Sounders FC at Levi's® Stadium, August 2, 2014

*The Quakes drew 73,123 fans for a regular-season game vs. D.C. United on July 4, 1999, at Stanford Stadium as the first game of a doubleheader with the U.S. Women's National Team and Brazil during the FIFA Women's World Cup.

^The Quakes drew 61,572 fans for a regular-season game vs. the Columbus Crew on June 25, 2009, at Candlestick Park as the first game of a doubleheader with FC Barcelona and Chivas de Guadalajara.







Major League Soccer Stories from September 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.