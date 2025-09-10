Three LA Galaxy Academy Products Called up for U.S. Soccer U-15 and U-16 National Team Camps in Fayetteville, GA

Published on September 10, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - LA Galaxy Academy defender Matthew Leone and Goalkeeper Luca Shevchenko were called up to the U-15 Boys Youth National Team domestic camp, while defender Jaiden Paz was called up to the U-16 Boys National Team camp. Both camps will take place in Fayetteville, GA from Sept. 12-19.

This is the first official camp call-up for each player. Shevchenko will miss camp due to injury.

The camps are a part of the Federation's continued focus on the U.S. Way philosophy, which emphasizes increased programming for Youth National Teams to create more opportunities for young players to advance through the pathway to the senior National Team with the goal of representing their country at a world championship.

U-16 BOYS' NATIONAL TEAM (2010) - ROSTER BY POSITION (Club; Hometown)

GOALKEEPERS (3): Ryan Cloninger (St. Louis City; St. Louis, Mo.), Zach Crider (FC Cincinnati; Loveland, Ohio), Jackson Dale (Seattle Sounders; Mercer Island, Wash.)

DEFENDERS (8): Sam Anderson (St. Louis City; Lake St. Louis, Mo.), Oli Beabout (FC Cincinnati; Cincinnati, Ohio), Fred Bond (Atlanta United; Atlanta, Ga.), Josh Brown (Atlanta United; Snellville, Ga.), Landon Mulvenna (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Pa.), Jaiden Paz (LA Galaxy; Manifee, Calif.), Luca Stephan (Nashville SC; Nashville, Tenn.), Chris Thompson (Philadelphia Union; Gloucester Township., N.J.)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Samuel Diaz Gallego (Philadelphia Union; Richmond, Va.), Abdoulaye Diop (Philadelphia Union; Washington, D.C.), David IIevbare (Atlanta United; Atlanta, Ga.), Eddie Niles (St. Louis City; St. Louis, Mo.), Abraham Prado (LAFC; West Covina, Calif.) Matthew Shannon (Houston Dynamo; Kingswood, Texas), Alex Soria (FC Dallas; Burleson, Texas)

FORWARDS (6): Oscar Barrios Avilez (D.C. United; Washington, D.C.), Jamil Danjaji (Columbus Crew; Columbus, Ohio), Da'vian Kimbrough (Sacramento Republic; Woodland, Calif.), Kai Martinez (Atlanta United; Miami, Fla.), Brandon Velez (New England Revolution; Concord, Mass.), Blake Wilson (St. Louis City; St. Louis, Mo.)

U-15 BOYS NATIONAL TEAM (2011) - ROSTER BY POSITION (Club; Hometown)

GOALKEEPERS (3): David Jaimes Martinez (FC Dallas; Richardson, Texas), Luan Silva (Orlando City; Orlando, Fla.), Thomas White (Philadelphia Union; Atherton, Calif.)

DEFENDERS (8): Aiden Appiah (Colorado Rapids; Englewood, Colo.), Reggie Bailey (San Jose Earthquakes; Pleasanton, Calif.), Dempsey Biller (Chicago Fire; Plainfield, Ill.), Jensyn Goranson (Chicago Fire; Manteno, Ill.), Matthew Leone (LA Galaxy; Long Beach, Calif.), Jacob Mays (Pipeline SC; Baltimore, Md.), Easton Odom (Barca Residency Academy; La Mesa, Calif.), Harrison Storey (Chicago Fire; Lake Barrington, Ill.)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Immanuel Adewunmi (Columbus Crew; Ann Arbor, Mich.), Bradley Castro (New York Red Bulls; South Plainfield, N.J.), Gideon Gomez (Houston Dynamo; Houston, Texas), Chris Gonzalez (Houston Dynamo; Houston, Texas), Samuel Harris (St. Louis City; St. Charles, Mo.), Zamir Loyo Reynaga (Sporting Kansas City; Las Vegas, Nev.), Cosimo Tristani (New York City FC; Staten Island, N.Y.)

FORWARDS (6): Daniel Brown (Charlotte FC; Durham, N.C.), Williver Chea (Atlanta United; Lawrenceville, Ga.), Benjamin Flowers (FC Dallas; Frisco, Texas), Kenzynton Pierre (Houston Dynamo; Houston, Texas), Ryan Schlotterbeck (FC Cincinnati; Independence, Ky.), Santi Suarez-Couri (Atlanta United; Johns Creek, Ga.)







