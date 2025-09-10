Shell Energy Stadium to Host Dynamic International Friendly Between Venezuela and Nigeria

HOUSTON - Shell Energy Stadium announced today that Venezuela and Nigeria will face off in a dynamic international friendly in East Downtown on Friday, Nov. 14, at 8:00 p.m. CT.

Starting at 10:00 a.m. CT on Wednesday, Sept. 10, Houston Dynamo and Dash Season Ticket Members can take advantage of an exclusive pre-sale window before tickets go on sale to the public, with additional information available via email.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public 24 hours later on Thursday, Sept. 11, at 10:00 a.m. CT via SeatGeek HERE.

Venezuela returns to Houston for the first time since March 24, 2024, when they played Guatemala to a scoreless draw in an international friendly at Shell Energy Stadium. La Vinotinto finished their World Cup Qualifying campaign on Sept. 9 and most recently played Argentina and Colombia in the final matchdays of the tournament this past week, falling 3-0 to Argentina and 6-3 versus Colombia.

Nigeria, who are nearing World Cup qualification for the seventh time in their history, will play at Shell Energy Stadium for the first time, last visiting Houston on May 31, 2013, as the reigning Africa Cup of Nations champion, where they played Mexico to a 2-2 draw in an international friendly. The Super Eagles sit third in Group C of the CAF Qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 26 after earning a 1-0 victory over Rwanda on Matchday 7 (Sept. 6) and a 1-1 draw to group leader South Africa on Matchday 8 (Sept. 9). The African qualifying format features group stage play with nine group winners advancing directly to the tournament, while the four best runners-up compete for a spot in the FIFA Playoff Tournament in March 2026. The last matchdays of the group stage will be played in October 2025.

The last time both sides matched up, Nigeria earned a 3-1 victory over Venezuela on Nov. 14, 2012, in Miami. Brown Ideye, Nosa Igiebor and Ogenyi Onazi scored for the Super Eagles, while Frank Feltscher scored the lone goal for La Vinotinto.







