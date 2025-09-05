Houston Dynamo FC Host the LA Galaxy in Continued Playoff Push
Published on September 5, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC return to Shell Energy Stadium to host the LA Galaxy on Saturday, Sept. 6, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT, as Houston looks to continue climbing the Western Conference standings. Fans can secure their tickets HERE.
The Dynamo have six regular season matches remaining in their push for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, including three home matches and three road matches.
Saturday's match will also feature Military Appreciation Night, presented by Heriberto Ramos & Associates. Fans can look forward to a special military-themed Dynamo hat gate giveaway, a national anthem from military service members and a special military wear-in ceremony on the pitch at halftime.
The match was originally scheduled for Friday, July 25, but it was postponed and rescheduled due to pitch conditions and resulting player safety concerns created by inclement weather in the Houston area. Fans with tickets to the original match date can reuse those tickets via SeatGeek.
Houston next travels to face the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, Sept. 13, with kickoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CT at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. Fans can follow the action live via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
WHO:
Houston Dynamo FC vs. LA Galaxy
WHEN:
Saturday, Sept. 6 - 7:30 p.m. CT
STREAM/TV:
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
English: Keith Costigan and Maurice Edu
Spanish: Jorge Perez-Navarro and Marcelo Balboa
Local: Glenn Davis
RADIO:
Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)
