Revolution Visit Chicago Fire FC on Saturday Night

Published on September 5, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







Bridgeview, Ill. - The New England Revolution (8-13-7; 31 pts. - 11th in East) are on the road to battle Chicago Fire FC (11-10-6; 39 pts. - 10th in East) on Saturday night at SeatGeek Stadium. Watch Saturday's 8:30 p.m. ET match on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the action on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), or tune into 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA for Portuguese commentary.

New England heads into the first of two regular season matches against Chicago with an opportunity to gain critical ground in the Eastern Conference playoff picture, where they sit nine points below the line with six games to play. The Revolution continue to play well away from home with a 5-4-5 record on the road, while their 20 away points are fifth most in the Eastern Conference. New England has scored five goals over their last two away games, including a 2-1 victory in Columbus on Aug. 23.

Against the Fire, New England is riding a 12-game unbeaten streak dating back to 2019, going 3-0-3 in Chicago during that stretch. In the most recent league meeting between the longtime rivals in May 2024, New England recorded a 1-0 shutout victory at Soldier Field behind a game-winning goal from forward Tomás Chancalay. The Revolution and Chicago met earlier this season in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16, with the Fire claiming a 3-1 win on May 20.

New England heads into this weekend's clash in Bridgeview following a 2-1 loss to Charlotte FC last Saturday, in which the Revolution attack produced a season-high 20 shot attempts, more than double the visitors' total. Forward Ignatius Ganago scored a goal for the second consecutive match, his third strike of the season to go along with three assists, in a 90-minute performance. The Revs were minutes away from ending Charlotte's league-best winning streak, but the Crown claimed all three points with a late set-piece goal.

Ganago's goal against Charlotte was assisted by forward Leo Campana, one of three Revolution players on international duty this weekend. Campana and Ecuador are already qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026, while central defender Mamadou Fofana played 90 minutes in Mali's 3-0 win against Comoros in a World Cup Qualifying match on Thursday. Newly acquired U22 forward Dor Turgeman is with the Israel Men's National Team to participate in two European World Cup qualifiers, facing Moldova on Friday afternoon and Italy on Monday, Sept. 8.

With Campana absent from this weekend's fixture, Head Coach Caleb Porter could turn to Chancalay to inject another goal-scoring threat into the lineup. The 26-year-old Argentine owns two goals in three career games against Chicago. Carles Gil, who reached 20 goal contributions with his 11th assist of the campaign last weekend, has also posted strong performances against the Fire, posting wo goals and four assists over 11 previous meetings. The four-time MLS All-Star continues to lead New England in scoring with nine goals and 11 assists this season. In net, goalkeeper Matt Turner eyes his fifth consecutive start as he looks to improve on a 3-1-3 record against Chicago. Turner's next league win will tie him with Bobby Shuttleworth (46) for second most in club annals.

Chicago has recently been in excellent form with five straight games unbeaten before suffering a 4-0 loss at the hands of the Philadelphia Union last weekend. Former U.S. Men's National Team manager Gregg Berhalter's squad features two of the league's most productive attackers in Belgian forward Hugo Cuypers and Danish midfielder Philip Zinckernagel. Cuypers leads Fire FC with 15 goals, while Zinckernagel has registered 11 goals and 13 assists. Chicago, captained by ninth-year veteran defender Jack Elliott, has also benefited from a career-high eight goals by USMNT midfielder Brian Gutiérrez.

2025 Major League Soccer Regular Season

Revolution Match #29

New England Revolution at Chicago Fire FC

Saturday, September 6, 2025

8:30 p.m. ET

SeatGeek Stadium (Bridgeview, Illinois)

WATCH

MLS Season Pass

(English and Spanish)

LISTEN

98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM)

LISTEN

1260 AM Nossa Radio USA

(Portuguese)







Major League Soccer Stories from September 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.