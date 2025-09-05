CF Montreal Academy Enters Its Sixth MLS Next Season

Published on September 5, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - Starting Saturday, CF Montreal's U15, U16, and U19 men's teams kick off their 2025-2026 season in MLS NEXT, the sixth in the Club's Academy history.

The regular season will include nearly 25 games from September to May. Seventeen will be played at Centre Nutrilait and open to the public free of charge. All three teams will play their season opener in Montreal this Saturday against the Rochester NY FC private academy (starting at 9:00 a.m.).

The Academy will also participate in major MLS NEXT tournaments including MLS NEXT Fest (U16 and U19), the Generation adidas Cup (U15 and U16) and MLS NEXT Flex (U15, U16 and U19) with the aim to qualify for the MLS NEXT Cup playoffs at the end of the season.

Last season, the U16 team clinched a playoff spot. The U15 team also finished first in its Northeast regional division during the regular season.

"The quality of play of our teams was recognized at the MLS NEXT level last season," said Academy Director Marinos Papageorgopoulos. "Our U15 and U16 teams finished fourth and ninth respectively in their categories among 138 teams. This rewards the hard work of the staff and highlights the development of our players, who are sought after by the national team and courted by American universities. "

Of the 72 players registered this season, 18 were selected this year for the Canadian national team in the U15, U16, U17, and U18 categories.

2025-2026 Regular season schedule

9/6: CF Montréal - Rochester NY FC (Centre Nutrilait)

9/7: CF Montréal - Oakwood SC (Centre Nutrilait)

9/13: CF Montréal - New York City FC (Centre Nutrilait)

9/14: CF Montréal - Intercontinental FA (Centre Nutrilait)

9/20: CF Montréal - New York Red Bulls (Centre Nutrilait)

9/21: CF Montréal - Seacoast United (Centre Nutrilait)

9/27: CF Montréal - Beachside of Connecticut (Centre Nutrilait)

9/28: CF Montréal - Valeo Futbol Club (Centre Nutrilait)

10/4: New England Revolution - CF Montréal

10/18: Toronto FC - CF Montréal

10/25: CF Montréal - Philadelphia Union (Centre Nutrilait)

10/26: CF Montréal - Bayside FC (Centre Nutrilait)

11/1: CF Montréal - Connecticut United FC (Centre Nutrilait)

11/2: CF Montréal - FC Greater Boston Bolts (Centre Nutrilait)

11/8: CF Montréal - DC United (Centre Nutrilait)

11/9: CF Montréal - NEFC (Centre Nutrilait)

11/15: New York Red Bulls - CF Montréal

11/22: New York City FC - CF Montréal

2/28: New York Red Bulls - CF Montréal

3/7: Philadelphia Union - CF Montréal

3/14: New England Revolution - CF Montréal

3/2: DC United - CF Montréal

4/18: CF Montréal - Toronto FC (Centre Nutrilait)

5/2: CF Montréal - New York City FC (Centre Nutrilait)

5/9: CF Montréal - New England Revolution (Centre Nutrilait)







