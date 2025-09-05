Earthquakes Announce 45,000 Tickets Sold for September 13 LAFC Match at Levi's Stadium

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that they have sold 45,000 tickets for Prime Time at Levi's® Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, when the club hosts LAFC in the biggest Mexican Independence Day Weekend celebration in the Bay Area, presented by Habbas Law.

The current number of tickets sold is threatening to break the all-time standalone record for an Earthquakes home game of 50,850, set in 2019 when the Black and Blue defeated their other longtime in-state rivals, the LA Galaxy, 3-0, in the annual California Clasico at Stanford Stadium.

The Quakes are no stranger to drawing massive crowds for pivotal games-especially at Levi's® Stadium, home of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers-with more than 43,000 fans turning out for each of their clashes vs. LAFC in 2023 and 2024. In addition, last year's Leagues Cup group stage match vs. Chivas de Guadalajara at Levi's® Stadium shattered the tournament attendance record with 50,675 spectators on hand.

With the most recent Cali Clasico on June 28 against the Galaxy drawing 42,881 fans at Stanford and 45,000 tickets already sold for Sept. 13, the Earthquakes are slated to host two of the eight highest-attended regular-season matches in all MLS this season-and the only two games on that list west of the Mississippi River.

"It's incredible to feel the support of the whole Northern California soccer community for our biggest match yet in 2025," said Earthquakes President Jared Shawlee. "With the two most-attended MLS regular-season matches on the entire West Coast being Quakes home games, and now the opportunity to break our all-time standalone attendance record on September 13, it's a testament to our fans and their appetite for big moments, high-profile matchups and world-class soccer."

Single-game tickets can be purchased here. Tickets for groups of 10 or more can be purchased by calling the Earthquakes' Front Office at (408) 556-7700 or. To learn more about suite purchases for Prime Time, please click here or email suites@sjearthquakes.com.

The Prime Time parade of festivities include a halftime musical performance from rising corridos artist Edgardo Nuñez, a pregame Fan Fest on the Faithful Mile with Pro Wrestling Revolution luchadores headlined by superstar Blue Demon Jr., as well as meet-and-greets with soccer legend Moisés Múñoz and boxing Hall of Famer Erik "El Terrible" Morales. In addition, the first 10,000 fans will receive a special-edition Mexican Heritage Terremotos Shirt courtesy of Habbas Law.

Kickoff for Prime Time is slated for 5:30 p.m. PT and will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, as well as via local radio on 107.7 The Bone FM (English) with Ted Ramey and Joe Cannon, and 1370 AM La Kaliente (Spanish) with Carlos César Rivera and Ramiro Corrales.

TOP 10 LARGEST HOME ATTENDANCES IN 2025 MLS REGULAR SEASON TO DATE

1) 65,520 - Atlanta United FC vs. CF Montreal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Feb. 22

2) 62,358 - Chicago Fire FC vs. Inter Miami CF at Soldier Field, April 13

3) 60,614 - Columbus Crew vs. Inter Miami CF at Huntington Bank Field, April 19

4) 60,005 - Atlanta United FC vs. Charlotte FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, July 19

5) 51,002 - Charlotte FC vs. Atlanta United FC at Bank of America Stadium, March 1

6) 43,293 - New England Revolution vs. Inter Miami CF at Gillette Stadium, July 9

7) 42,881 - Quakes vs. LA Galaxy at Stanford Stadium, June 28

8) 42,844 - Atlanta United FC vs. Inter Miami CF at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, March 16

9) 42,562 - Atlanta United FC vs. New York Red Bulls at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, March 8

10) 42,518 - Atlanta United FC vs. New York City FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, March 29

TOP 10 LARGEST STANDALONE HOME ATTENDANCES IN EARTHQUAKES HISTORY*^

1) 50,850 - Quakes vs. LA Galaxy at Stanford Stadium, June 29, 2019

2) 50,816 - Quakes vs. LA Galaxy at Stanford Stadium, June 25, 2016

3) 50,743 - Quakes vs. LA Galaxy at Stanford Stadium, June 30, 2018

4) 50,675 - Quakes vs. Chivas de Guadalajara at Levi's® Stadium, July 27, 2024

5) 50,617 - Quakes vs. LA Galaxy at Stanford Stadium, July 1, 2017

6) 50,422 - Quakes vs. LA Galaxy at Stanford Stadium, June 27, 2015

7) 50,391 - Quakes vs. LA Galaxy at Stanford Stadium, June 30, 2012

8) 50,028 - Quakes vs. LA Galaxy at Stanford Stadium, June 29, 2013

9) 50,006 - Quakes vs. LA Galaxy at Stanford Stadium, June 28, 2014

10) 48,756 - Quakes vs. Seattle Sounders FC at Levi's® Stadium, Aug. 2, 2014

*The Earthquakes drew 73,123 fans for a regular-season game vs. D.C. United on July 4, 1999, at Stanford Stadium as the first game of a doubleheader with the U.S. Women's National Team and Brazil during the FIFA Women's World Cup.

^The Earthquakes drew 61,572 fans for a regular-season game vs. the Columbus Crew on June 25, 2009, at Candlestick Park as the first game of a doubleheader with FC Barcelona and Chivas de Guadalajara.







