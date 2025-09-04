LA Galaxy Sign Defender Chris Rindov to First-Team Contract

Published on September 4, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - The six-time MLS Cup Champion LA Galaxy have signed defender Chris Rindov to a first-team contract through the 2026 season with club options for 2027 and 2028. Rindov was previously on a short-term agreement from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Ventura County FC and appeared in two matches for the LA Galaxy. His first start with the first team was Saturday Aug. 23 in the 3-0 MLS Regular Season win against the Colorado Rapids. He also entered the LA Galaxy's Leagues Cup Third-Place match as a substitute in the 46th minute and played for the remainder of the match.

"Since joining the Galaxy family with Ventura County FC, Chris has not only demonstrated an excellent work ethic and strong defensive instincts but has shown himself to be a selfless teammate and leader, willing to do anything to help his teams be successful," said General Manager Will Kuntz. "His development is a testament to the great work being done by Matt Taylor and Gordon Kljestan to create a competitive environment that prepares our MLS NEXT Pro players for the challenges of MLS. We are excited to welcome Chris and look forward to watching him continue to develop and contribute to the Galaxy."

Rindov, 23, recorded one goal in 21 appearances (21 starts) across all competitions for Ventura County FC during the 2025 campaign. Rindov signed with VCFC in 2025 after spending two seasons with Sporting Kansas City (2023-24), where he logged one career appearance. The Silver Spring, Md., native recorded one goal and one assist in 48 matches played (43 starts) across all competitions for Sporting Kansas City II (2023-24). Sporting Kansas City signed Rindov ahead of the 2023 season after selecting the defender in the Second Round (37th overall) of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft out of the University of Maryland, where he logged four goals and five assists in 58 appearances.

Rindov was a defensive mainstay for perennial powerhouse Maryland, starting in each of the program's 38 matches over his final two seasons and finishing his college career with four goals and five assists in 58 appearances. Rising from freshman walk-on to team captain as a senior, he had a banner year in 2022 as an All-Big Ten First Team honoree and an MLS College Showcase participant. Rindov played every minute in all 20 matches for the Terrapins in 2022, pushing Maryland to the Big Ten regular season title with an unbeaten 4-0-4 conference record. A two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, Rindov guided the Terps to their 22nd consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance in the fall of 2022.

Transaction: LA Galaxy sign defender Chris Rindov from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Ventura County FC through the 2026 season with club options for 2027 and 2028 on Sept. 4, 2025.

Chris Rindov

Position: Defender

Height: 6-2

Weight: 190

Date Of Birth: Oct. 8, 2001

Age: 23

Birthplace: Silver Spring, Md.

Last Club: Ventura County FC (MLS NEXT Pro)

Citizenship: USA







