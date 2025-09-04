San Diego FC and Club Tijuana Name Annual Friendly Match the Baja Cup

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) and Club Tijuana (Xolos) today announced their annual friendly match will be named the Baja Cup, presented by Modelo. The first match of their five-year partnership takes place Tuesday, Sept. 16 at Snapdragon Stadium at 7 p.m. PT. This match is included in the season ticket packages for SDFC season ticket members, and single match tickets are available for fans of both clubs.

In May 2024, the clubs announced a unique five-year partnership that will feature an annual friendly match as part of a football cultural celebration for the region. The friendly match is part of a series of events that includes a community service project, a youth soccer tournament and the main event on Mexican Independence Day.

"This first match is the start of something special for this soccer crazed region of the world. San Diego and Tijuana are linked and interconnected in so many ways; soccer is part of our shared culture," said San Diego FC CEO Tom Penn.

"We are excited to be part of the Baja Cup and to share this experience with our neighbors in San Diego," said Jorgealberto Hank, President and Owner of Club Tijuana. "This match is a reflection of the strong connection between our communities and the passion we share for fútbol."

The Baja Cup logo features a bold, circular crest intersecting two prominent landmarks in the region. The Coronado Bridge is intertwined with the Friendship Arch symbolizing the unity between San Diego and Tijuana. The winner of the match will take home the Baja Cup Trophy, which will remain with the winning team until the next match between the clubs.

Boths clubs are excited to announce a special ticket bundle offer for the first-ever Baja Cup. The offer includes a ticket to the match plus a limited-edition Baja Cup scarf celebrating the inaugural friendly. Season ticket memberships can be secured for SDFC or for Xolos.

Week of Events Celebrating Baja Cup

Wednesday, September 10 - Community Event

As part of the celebration of our bi-national region, Xolos players and SDFC players will unite to plant trees and beautify a soccer field at a Primaria Ramón López Velarde in Playas de Tijuana. This joint service project is supported by players, fans and staff from both organizations and symbolizes a shared commitment to our bi-national region.

Sunday, September 14 - Baja Cup Youth Tournament

In celebration of the talented youth in the Baja region, Xolos and SDFC will be hosting the first-ever Baja Cup Youth Tournament Sunday, September 14, 3-7 pm, at Maranatha Christian Schools. The tournament will consist of 30 teams & 250 players, representing both Tijuana and San Diego.

Tuesday, September 16 - Baja Cup: San Diego FC vs. Club Tijuana

The first-ever Baja Cup will features rising Mexican star Gilberto Mora and El Tri teammate Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano. The Mexican Independence Day celebration will include a Mariachi performance, a Folklorico performance, and several other family-friendly activities. Single match tickets are available.







