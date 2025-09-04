Where to Watch International Soccer Guide: SDFC September Edition

Published on September 4, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

There's no better way to kick off September than with more football! San Diego FC closed out August with a 2-1 victory against the Los Angeles Football Club on August 31. The Chrome and Azul took their respective flights after Sunday night's match to represent their countries this September break.

For the first time, 10 SDFC players were called up to represent their national teams.

Anders Dreyer (W) - Denmark

Onni Valakari (M) - Finland

Hirving "Chucky" Lozano (F) - Mexico

Paddy McNair (D) - Northern Ireland

Aníbal Godoy (M) - Panama

Luca Bombino (D) - U.S.A. U-20

Duran Ferree (GK) - U.S.A. U-20

Pedro Soma (M) - U.S.A. U-20

David Vazquez (F) - U.S.A. U-20

Luca de La Torre (M) - U.S.A.

Here's everything you need to know to root for SDFC's players this International Break:

FIFA World Cup Qualifier: UEFA

The FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers kick off Thursday, September 5 and will wrap up Tuesday, September 9. Winger and MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 31, Anders Dreyer joins the Denmark National team, while defender Paddy McNair is joining the Northern Ireland National team. Finnish international, Onni Valakari received the call to be a part of the Finland National team ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Luxembourg vs Northern Ireland, Thursday, September 5th, at 11:45 AM PST

Denmark vs. Scotland, Friday, September 5th, at 11:45 AM PST

Poland vs. Finland, Sunday, September 7th, at 11:45 AM PST

Germany vs. Northern Ireland, Sunday, September 7, at 11:45 AM PST

Greece vs. Denmark, Monday, September 8, at 11:45 AM PST

Fans can watch select matches on Disney+ or FOX Sports

FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Concacaf

Captain of Panama National Football Team and all-time leader in appearances with 150 caps, Aníbal Godoy is representing his country in the final round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers for Group A.

Panama vs. Suriname, Thursday, September 4, at 2:30 PM PST

Panama vs. Guatemala, Monday, September 8, at 6:30 PM PST

Fans can watch Godoy and company on Paramount+.

Friendlies

Midfielder Luca De La Torre joined the United States Men's National Team's training camp ahead of their friendlies. All-Star and forward Hirving "Chucky" Lozano reintegrates with the Mexican National Team El Tri. Midfielder Valakari will represent Finland for an additional friendly before traveling to be a part the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match.

Finland vs. Norway, Thursday, September 4, at 9:00 AM PST

United States vs. South Korea, Saturday, September 6, at 2:00 PM PST

Mexico vs. Japan, Saturday, September 6, at 7:00 PM PST

United States vs. Japan, Tuesday, September 9. at 4:30 PM PST

Mexico vs. South Korea, Tuesday, September 9. at 6:00 PM PST

Fans can cheer on the U.S. and tune in on TNT, Telemundo, or stream on HBO Max, Universo, and Peacock. The Mexican matches will be available on TUDN and Univision.

U.S. U-20s Training Camp

Four SDFC players joined the U.S. U-20 Men's National Team for a final training camp in Mucia, Spain. Ahead of the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup, Bombino, Ferree, Soma, and Vazquez were called up to represent the United States. Two friendlies will be played at Pinatar Arena Football Center against Morocco. The first match will take place Sunday, September 5 and the second will be on Tuesday, September 7.

SDFC MLS Regular Season

SDFC returns from break for Hispanic Heritage Night presented by Michelob ULTRA to face Minnesota United FC at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, September 13. Purchase your tickets here to cheer on the squad! Fans also have the option to purchase the Hispanic Heritage Ticket bundle, which includes a ticket to the match and a limited-edition SDFC branded scarf.

Not to mention, the Club's first-ever participation in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.







