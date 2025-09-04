Where to Watch International Soccer Guide: SDFC September Edition
Published on September 4, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
There's no better way to kick off September than with more football! San Diego FC closed out August with a 2-1 victory against the Los Angeles Football Club on August 31. The Chrome and Azul took their respective flights after Sunday night's match to represent their countries this September break.
For the first time, 10 SDFC players were called up to represent their national teams.
Anders Dreyer (W) - Denmark
Onni Valakari (M) - Finland
Hirving "Chucky" Lozano (F) - Mexico
Paddy McNair (D) - Northern Ireland
Aníbal Godoy (M) - Panama
Luca Bombino (D) - U.S.A. U-20
Duran Ferree (GK) - U.S.A. U-20
Pedro Soma (M) - U.S.A. U-20
David Vazquez (F) - U.S.A. U-20
Luca de La Torre (M) - U.S.A.
Here's everything you need to know to root for SDFC's players this International Break:
FIFA World Cup Qualifier: UEFA
The FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers kick off Thursday, September 5 and will wrap up Tuesday, September 9. Winger and MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 31, Anders Dreyer joins the Denmark National team, while defender Paddy McNair is joining the Northern Ireland National team. Finnish international, Onni Valakari received the call to be a part of the Finland National team ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
Luxembourg vs Northern Ireland, Thursday, September 5th, at 11:45 AM PST
Denmark vs. Scotland, Friday, September 5th, at 11:45 AM PST
Poland vs. Finland, Sunday, September 7th, at 11:45 AM PST
Germany vs. Northern Ireland, Sunday, September 7, at 11:45 AM PST
Greece vs. Denmark, Monday, September 8, at 11:45 AM PST
Fans can watch select matches on Disney+ or FOX Sports
FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Concacaf
Captain of Panama National Football Team and all-time leader in appearances with 150 caps, Aníbal Godoy is representing his country in the final round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers for Group A.
Panama vs. Suriname, Thursday, September 4, at 2:30 PM PST
Panama vs. Guatemala, Monday, September 8, at 6:30 PM PST
Fans can watch Godoy and company on Paramount+.
Friendlies
Midfielder Luca De La Torre joined the United States Men's National Team's training camp ahead of their friendlies. All-Star and forward Hirving "Chucky" Lozano reintegrates with the Mexican National Team El Tri. Midfielder Valakari will represent Finland for an additional friendly before traveling to be a part the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match.
Finland vs. Norway, Thursday, September 4, at 9:00 AM PST
United States vs. South Korea, Saturday, September 6, at 2:00 PM PST
Mexico vs. Japan, Saturday, September 6, at 7:00 PM PST
United States vs. Japan, Tuesday, September 9. at 4:30 PM PST
Mexico vs. South Korea, Tuesday, September 9. at 6:00 PM PST
Fans can cheer on the U.S. and tune in on TNT, Telemundo, or stream on HBO Max, Universo, and Peacock. The Mexican matches will be available on TUDN and Univision.
U.S. U-20s Training Camp
Four SDFC players joined the U.S. U-20 Men's National Team for a final training camp in Mucia, Spain. Ahead of the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup, Bombino, Ferree, Soma, and Vazquez were called up to represent the United States. Two friendlies will be played at Pinatar Arena Football Center against Morocco. The first match will take place Sunday, September 5 and the second will be on Tuesday, September 7.
SDFC MLS Regular Season
SDFC returns from break for Hispanic Heritage Night presented by Michelob ULTRA to face Minnesota United FC at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, September 13. Purchase your tickets here to cheer on the squad! Fans also have the option to purchase the Hispanic Heritage Ticket bundle, which includes a ticket to the match and a limited-edition SDFC branded scarf.
Follow @sandiegofc on social media to stay up to date on all things SDFC.
Not to mention, the Club's first-ever participation in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.
