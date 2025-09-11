International Duty Roundup: Recapping the September International Window

Published on September 10, 2025

Over the past days, six Inter Miami CF players were in action representing the Club abroad with their respective national teams in CONMEBOL and Concacaf World Cup qualifiers, as well as UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifiers.

Let's take a look at how our players fared in the latest FIFA international window.

Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul - Argentina

Attacker Lionel Messi and midfielder Rodrigo De Paul were in action as Argentina closed out its CONMEBOL qualifiers in first place, with the team having already clinched a spot in the upcoming World Cup prior to this international window.

The first match for Argentina during this window was a special one for our Club captain.

The 3-0 win against Venezuela on Sept. 4 resulted in a magical night at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Messi had a standout performance, bagging a brace on the night to take his all-time leading tally in CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying to 36 goals in 72 matches. Messi and De Paul featured the full 90 minutes in the win.

Additionally, the two goals against Venezuela saw Messi increase his tally to eight this qualifying campaign to finish as the top scorer in CONMEBOL's Qualifiers for the first time in his career.

Argentina then played its final qualifying match on the road against Ecuador on Sept. 9, with La Albiceleste falling 1-0. De Paul featured in the team's starting XI.

Telasco Segovia - Venezuela

Inter Miami midfielder Telasco Segovia was also in action in CONMEBOL qualifiers as Venezuela ultimately fell short in its hopes of securing a historic first-ever World Cup berth.

Segovia didn't feature in the squad in the team's 3-0 loss on the road against Argentina on Sept. 4, before starting and scoring the opener as Venezuela fell 3-6 at home against Colombia on Sept. 9.

Fafa Picault - Haiti

Attacker Fafa Picault was called up by Haiti as the Caribbean nation played their first two fixtures as part of the Final Round of the Concacaf Qualifiers to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Picault started and played 81 minutes as Haiti opened the Final Round with a goalless draw against Honduras on Sept. 5, prior to not featuring as Les Grenadiers secured another point with a 3-3 draw on the road against Costa Rica on Sept. 9.

Haiti currently sits third in Group C of the Final Round of the Concacaf Qualifiers with two points and will play their next fixtures during the October FIFA window.

David Ruiz - Honduras

Academy product and homegrown midfielder David Ruiz featured for Honduras as they played their first two matches in the Final Round of the Concacaf Qualifiers to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ruiz recorded two appearances as a second-half substitute as Honduras played out a goalless draw in Haiti on Sept. 5 and defeated Nicaragua 2-0 on home soil on Sept. 9.

Los Catrachos are currently first in Group C of the Final Round of the Concacaf Qualifiers with four points and will play their next games during the October FIFA window.

Noah Allen - Greece U-21

Academy product and homegrown defender Noah Allen and Greece's U-21 got off to a flying start in their UEFA European U-21 Championship 2025-27 qualifying campaign.

Allen started and played the full 90 minutes as Greece defeated Malta 0-5 on the road on Sept. 9. Greece is currently first in Group F with three points as the team heads into its next UEFA European U-21 Championship 2025-27 qualifying matches in October.







