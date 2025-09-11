St. Louis CITY SC Academy Player Samuel Harris Called up to U.S. U-15 Men's Youth National Team Camp

Published on September 10, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis CITY SC academy midfielder Samuel Harris has earned his first call-up to the U.S. U-15 Men's Youth National Team for their domestic training camp in Fayetteville, Georgia from September 12-19, led by head coach Ross Brady.

This marks Samuel Harris' first ever national team call-up. Harris is the fifth CITY SC player to receive a call-up to the U.S. U-15 national team, joining Owen Jorgensen, Blake Wilson, Kane Kraus, and Eddie Niles.







