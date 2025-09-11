St. Louis CITY SC Academy Player Samuel Harris Called up to U.S. U-15 Men's Youth National Team Camp
Published on September 10, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
St. Louis City SC News Release
St. Louis CITY SC academy midfielder Samuel Harris has earned his first call-up to the U.S. U-15 Men's Youth National Team for their domestic training camp in Fayetteville, Georgia from September 12-19, led by head coach Ross Brady.
This marks Samuel Harris' first ever national team call-up. Harris is the fifth CITY SC player to receive a call-up to the U.S. U-15 national team, joining Owen Jorgensen, Blake Wilson, Kane Kraus, and Eddie Niles.
