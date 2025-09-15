A Night of Culture and Honor: Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration with Lowe's and Military Appreciation Night

Published on September 15, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF is proud to announce the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month alongside Lowe's. For our Sept. 16 match against the Seattle Sounders FC at Chase Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET, our fans are invited to celebrate their heritage through unique Fan Zone activations, special giveaways, and the opportunity to come together to celebrate the Freedom to Dream spirit that represents our Club. That evening will also mark Military Appreciation Night, featuring special tributes to honor active-duty service members and veterans, with unique fan experiences and on-field recognition.

Fan Zone Activations

Starting at 4:30 p.m. ET, the Chase Stadium Fan Zone will host the Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations, featuring interactive activations and exclusive offerings from our partners:

Lowe's: The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a Lowe's gift card. Fans can also test their skills in the bucket challenge for a chance to win exclusive Inter Miami CF giveaways.

Espolón: Fans can capture the moment at the Espolòn® photo booth and mini pitch, while those 21+ can enjoy signature cocktails such as the Rabona 'Rita and Spicy Margarita at Espolón's Cantina in the Fan Zone or at Section 109.

Levi's: Discover one-of-a-kind lockers designed by a Hispanic artist and capture the perfect photo moment. Fans will also be able to customize and purchase a Levi's denim jacket featuring exclusive Inter Miami CF patches.

Military Appreciation Night

In addition to Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations, Inter Miami CF will host Military Appreciation Night that evening. The event will feature special tributes to honor active-duty service members and veterans, with unique fan experiences and on-field recognition.

Additionally, the first 200 ticket buyers will also receive an exclusive Military Challenge Coin, presented by Lowe's.

For the second consecutive year, Inter Miami CF and Lowe's are expanding Hispanic Heritage Night celebrations, paying tribute to the community that is central to both brands' identity. Alongside Military Appreciation Night, these initiatives highlight the values that unite Inter Miami CF's fans. From cultural traditions to honoring service, the Club is proud to bring fans together for two meaningful celebrations in the month of September.







Major League Soccer Stories from September 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.