Honoring and Celebrating Hispanic Heritage in Our CITY

Published on September 15, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







¡Somos CITY! This week officially marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, spanning September 15 to October 15, 2025. All across the city, you can find ways to join in the fun and honor of a month filled with festivities. From visiting local restaurants to venturing out to Hispanic Heritage events, join us in exploring different corners of St. Louis to find new experiences rooted in culture.

At CITY, we will be celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month during our match with LAFC on Saturday, September 27. Join us on matchday to learn more about our latest artist collaboration highlighting the Hispanic community and much more. Until then, check out our list of highlighted events over the next month.

Selected Events

Hispanic Heritage Celebration with City of St. Louis

Sept. 18 / 6-7:30PM / St. Louis City Hall / All Ages

Head to City Hall for a free event with food, entertainment, cultural performances and awards recognizing local Hispanic leaders making an impact on our City.

Greater St. Louis Hispanic Festival

Sept. 19-21 1 / 10AM-10PM / Soulard Park / All Ages / Free

The largest event in the area, the Greater St. Louis Hispanic Festival is a three-day celebration of Hispanic arts and culture. It's a party day and night with live music, food from local restaurants and fun activities all day long.

A Chocolate Social with the Ecuadorian Society

Sept. 23 / 6-9PM / Missouri Botanical Garden / 21+ / $10

Discover the origins of Ecuadorian chocolate, explore the biodiversity of cacao and connect with others through cultural exchange. Sample curated Ecuadorian chocolate along with  complementary  wine pairings.

-iva México! at The Magic House

Open Now-Jan 19,2026 / 10:30AM-5PM Sun, Tues-Fri & 9:30-PM Sat / All Ages / $15

Learn about México's diverse geography and history, while discovering some new Spanish words. This exhibit is filled with fun customs and joyful celebrations important to children in Mexico today, including Día de los Muertos.

Flag Design & Identity: A Workshop with José Garza

Oct 2 / 6 PM / Schlafly Library / Adults / Registration Required

Join local artist José Garza - creator of the Hispanic Heritage Flag and co-designer of the St. Louis County Flag  - for a hands-on workshop that explores the art, history, and symbolism of flags. Learn the basics of vexillology (the study of flags) and design your own personal or community flag. Materials provided. No artistic experience necessary!

Grupo Atlántico: National Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration Performance

Oct 4 / 3-4 PM / Schlafly Library / All Ages / Registration Required

Enjoy music and dances from different countries such as Colombia, Venezuela, Panama, and Mexico! Children are invited to wear some costumes and play a variety of musical instruments, and join the dancers in a Carnival Parade to close the festival!

Family Sunday-Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

Oct. 5 / 1-4PM / Saint Louis Art Museum / All Ages / Free

Family Sunday activities focus on a different, family-friendly theme each time. This week highlights Hispanic Heritage Month with various activities that explore and celebrate the rich cultural traditions of the Hispanic community.

Oct. 9 / 5-8PM / Missouri History Museum / Adults / Free

Step into the heart of Hispanic Heritage Month as we celebrate St. Louis's dynamic Hispanic community with an evening of storytelling. Enjoy cultural resource tables, music, and food and drink for purchase from La Cocina de Doña Nico and La Colombianita.

¡Celebremos la Ópera Juntos!

Oct. 9 / 6-8PM / Cocina Latina / Adults / $45

The Intermezzo Society invites you to a celebration of Hispanic culture. This cocktail party is paired with a specially curated performance featuring two rising opera stars. 6PM - Cocktails & Hors d'oeuvres 6:30 PM - Performance 8PM - Conclusion







