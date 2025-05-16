Revolution Back Home to Host San Jose Earthquakes

May 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (5-4-2; 17 pts.) return home on Saturday to host the San Jose Earthquakes (5-6-2; 17 pts.) for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium. Saturday's match between New England's stifling defense and San Jose's league-leading offense airs live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the action on 98.5 The Sports Hub, or tune into 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA for Portuguese commentary.

Saturday's fixture pits a Revolution defense that has allowed only 10 goals, tied for fewest in MLS, against a San Jose side that is pacing MLS with 29 goals scored. The contest marks the first meeting between the MLS originals since 2019, a 3-1 Revolution victory in Foxborough. New England is unbeaten over its last seven matchups with the Earthquakes (4-0-3) dating back to 2013. Additionally, the Revolution are 6-1-3 in their last 10 home matches against Western Conference opposition.

New England extended its current unbeaten run in league play to five matches (4-0-1) with a thrilling 3-3 draw at Orlando City SC last weekend. The Revolution erased a two-goal deficit in the first half, before a late equalizer by Carles Gil gave his side 10 points from their last four road games. Central midfielders Alhassan Yusuf and Matt Polster each tallied their first goals of the season in the final 15 minutes of the opening stanza after the Lions opened a two-goal lead. New England's Ignatius Ganago was fouled in the box, drawing a penalty for the second time this season, allowing Gil to even the proceedings the from the spot with his team-leading sixth goal of the season.

Gil remains in top form with six goals and two assists in his last seven games. The captain's current streak of five straight games with a goal contribution is the second longest in MLS this season, while his three straight games with a goal is the league's longest active streak. Gil's game-tying tally last weekend was his 50th goal for the club across all competitions, making him the fifth Revolution player to reach that mark. The Spaniard also had a helper in the first half, the 75th assist of his MLS career. Gil and his San Jose counterpart, midfielder Cristian Espinoza, are the only two active players to rank in the top five all-time in both goals and assists for an original MLS club.

On the back end, New England is anchored by goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič who continues to enjoy a stellar season, his second with the club. The Slovenian owns five clean sheets and ranks second in MLS with a 0.91 goals against average, while his save percentage of 80.4 leads the league. Central defenders Mamadou Fofana, Brayan Ceballos, and Tanner Beason have started together in all five games during the current unbeaten run, with outside backs Ilay Feingold and Peyton Miller patrolling the wings. Feingold recorded his first two MLS assists last weekend, marking the first multi-assist game of the 20-year-old's professional career.

San Jose makes the cross-country trek following a midweek 3-3 draw at home against Inter Miami CF. Espinoza collected his league-leading eighth assist and 12th goal contribution of the season on Cristian Arango's opening tally. Arango ranks second in MLS with nine goals on the campaign. Despite their offensive prowess, San Jose's 23 goals allowed this season are fourth most in the league.

When the Earthquakes arrive in Foxborough, they will bring a bevy of familiar faces returning to New England, with seven former Revolution players on the San Jose roster: Noel Buck, Earl Edwards Jr., Ian Harkes, DeJuan Jones, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Nick Lima, and Dave Romney. Additionally, San Jose features three former Revolution players on its coaching staff in assistant coaches Shalrie Joseph, Steve Ralston, and Adin Brown. At the helm for San Jose is Bruce Arena, who served as Sporting Director & Head Coach in New England from 2019-23.

Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Night: This Saturday, the Revolution will celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month. Beginning at 5:00 p.m., the Fan Zone will feature a variety of cultural experiences, including a Dragon costume display by Binh Dinh Academy. Asian American illustrator Juno Jialu Zou collaborated with the Revolution to design a special AAPI Heritage Month scarf, available at the Pro Shop. Inside the stadium, the club will honor Japanese Association of Greater Boston President Yasuo Kubota as the Hero of the Match.

Andrew's NEGU Crew: This Saturday marks the return of one of the New England Revolution Foundation's signature programs - NEGU Crew. Andrew's NEGU Crew provides a unique and memorable matchday experience for pediatric cancer patients. This week's child is Benjamin, from Malden, Mass., who was diagnosed with Langerhans cell histiocytosis (LCH) in February. The acronym NEGU (pronounced nee-goo), Never Ever Give Up, is a phrase adopted from the Jesse Rees Foundation, which ensures every child fighting cancer has the support and resources they need to never ever give up. Prior to the match, each child will receive their own custom Revolution jersey presented by Farrell as he takes the pitch for pregame warmups. After watching the match from a private suite, the NEGU Crew Courageous Kid and family return to field level postgame to complete a lap of honor with Farrell. As part of the matchday experience, families are also presented with a $500 Gillette Stadium gift card to use on concessions and merchandise.

2025 Major League Soccer Regular Season

Revolution Match #12

New England Revolution vs. San Jose Earthquakes

Saturday, May 17, 2025

7:30 p.m. ET

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

WATCH

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish

LISTEN

98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM)

1260 AM Nossa Radio USA







Major League Soccer Stories from May 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.