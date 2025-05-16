Colorado Rapids' Road Match against LAFC Rescheduled to July 9
May 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids' road match against LAFC at BMO Stadium, originally scheduled for Saturday, May 31, at 8:30 p.m. MT, has been rescheduled to Wednesday, July 9, at 8:30 p.m. MT.
The new date is due to LAFC's qualification for the FIFA 2025 Club World Cup. LAFC is set to face Club América in a playoff match on May 31 to determine which team will represent the region in place of Club León.
The match will be available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and Altitude Sports Radio.
Check out the Colorado Rapids Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from May 16, 2025
- Revolution Back Home to Host San Jose Earthquakes - New England Revolution
- Revolution Sign Midfielder Matt Polster to Multi-Year Contract - New England Revolution
- LA Galaxy Re-Sign Head Coach Greg Vanney and Invest in Soccer Operations Team - LA Galaxy
- Houston Dynamo FC Travel to FC Dallas for MLS Rivalry Week Matchup - Houston Dynamo FC
- LAFC Announces Date Changes for Matches against Sporting Kansas City and Colorado Rapids - Los Angeles FC
- Sporting KC Match at LAFC Rescheduled to June 8 - Sporting Kansas City
- Colorado Rapids' Road Match against LAFC Rescheduled to July 9 - Colorado Rapids
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at Columbus Crew - FC Cincinnati
- Keys to the Match: Derby Day - New York City FC
- Inaugural Dreams Cup Hosted by the Inter Miami CF Academy Set to Kick off with Exciting Opening Ceremony at Chase Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- FC Dallas and Shiner Beer Unveil Exclusive Matchday Version of Shiner ¡Órale - FC Dallas
- LAFC to Host Club América in FIFA Club World Cup 2025© Play-In Match on May 31 - Los Angeles FC
- Real Salt Lake Conclude Three-Game Week with 2025 Rocky Mountain Cup Leg One at Colorado - Real Salt Lake
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Rapids Stories
- Colorado Rapids' Road Match against LAFC Rescheduled to July 9
- Colorado Rapids Turn Attention to Rocky Mountain Cup After 2-0 Loss to San Diego FC
- Recap: Rapids Come up Short in First Match at Snapdragon
- Preview: Rapids Travel to California for First Midweek Match of the Season against San Diego FC
- Kickoff Time Updated for July 16 Match at Seattle