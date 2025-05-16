Colorado Rapids' Road Match against LAFC Rescheduled to July 9

May 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids' road match against LAFC at BMO Stadium, originally scheduled for Saturday, May 31, at 8:30 p.m. MT, has been rescheduled to Wednesday, July 9, at 8:30 p.m. MT.

The new date is due to LAFC's qualification for the FIFA 2025 Club World Cup. LAFC is set to face Club América in a playoff match on May 31 to determine which team will represent the region in place of Club León.

The match will be available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and Altitude Sports Radio.







