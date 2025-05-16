Good to be Home: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte vs Chicago

Another tough loss on the road after Charlotte FC found themselves playing well for large portions of the match.

Orlando SC capitalized on some fortuitous chances to put up two goals early in the match. From there, it was difficult for Charlotte to find a way back, but they did have more of the ball, more chances, and more opportunities to score. That is the progress Dean Smith and Wilfried Zaha talked about after the match.

Now, they must put those components together for 90 minutes-no better place to do it than at home.

Here are the Ingredients of the Match for Charlotte FC to get back on track at home against the Chicago Fire:

Believe

It starts and ends with this. Belief.

Wilfried Zaha said it perfectly after the match on Wednesday. If you haven't heard him yet, pause, watch, then return here.

See. This is just a bump in the road right now that can happen. You work through it, believe in what you can do, and go out and do it. And better this happens now than in the Fall.

Charlotte is working out some kinks. The growth is there, and the chemistry is building. But this team is creating dangerous chances every week. Zaha arguably had one of his best matches on Wednesday, and the attack fed off him. The switch to a 3-4-3 formation opened up the attack, but it also caused some new holes in the back that Charlotte can fill easily.

So believe. Believe you are doing the right things on the pitch. Believe the goals are coming. Keep the belief.

Good to be Home

We missed you.

It's been a long road stretch. Charlotte has not been at The Bank since April 26. And that one left a bad taste in the mouth that you want to get rid of fast.

The boys will welcome the fans and Fortress with open arms. They are ready to put on a show and repay the support they have received on the road through this rough patch.

Charlotte have to feed off the energy. It's massively important for getting a win at home. That's no secret. The Crown still sit near the top of the league in home points, and they are going to want to keep it that way. So it's good to be home. That alone gives Charlotte the advantage in this one.

Fight Fire with Fire

"We are way too sweet."

Wilf is right. This league is tough. It's physical. And if you don't give it back, if you don't have bite, you get pushed around. "That's football."

Charlotte FC are not getting pushed around, but they are getting fouled a ton. Patrick Agyemang and Wilfried Zaha are at the top of the league regarding fouls suffered. That is why you see the likes of Wilf, Westwood, etc., constantly talking to the referees. You have to protect your own. But in the same instance, you also need to be able to give it back. Be ready to battle and be prepared to give a little extra.

Charlotte needs to do that on Saturday. The Chicago Fire are going to know what they can get away with, and they will do it. So fight Fire with fire. Give it back. Use that home crowd to push you to win more balls, battles, and ensure you do everything you can to lock up three points.

MAY 17 // CHARLOTTE VS. CHICAGO

MAY 17 // CHARLOTTE VS. CHICAGO

Charlotte FC take on Chicago Fire at Bank of America Stadium on May 17 at 7:30 p.m.







