Rapids First Team and Unified Team Set for Matchups against Real Salt Lake in Rocky Mountain Cup Doubleheader
May 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
The Colorado Rapids (4-5-4, 16 pts.) return home for their first matchup against rivals Real Salt Lake (6-4-2, 20 pts.) to kick off the 2025 Rocky Mountain Cup series on Saturday night. Kickoff at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park is set for 7:30 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Colorado Rapids app.
In the first edition of this Rocky Mountain Cup matchup for the 2025 MLS season, the Rapids will look to retain the title that they earned last year against Real Salt Lake. Last season, Colorado hoisted the cup at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park after winning two out of the three matches against Salt Lake. Leading the charge for the Rapids was Homegrown midfielder Cole Bassett, who logged a goal in each of the three matches, including the eventual cup-winning goal from the penalty spot in the 88 th minute of the third match. The Colorado-native also notched two assists in the season series as he helped the club earn their first RMC title since 2020.
The Rapids have their eyes set on getting back to the form they started the season with against their rivals in what is sure to be a high-energy match. The club enters the match on a cold stretch of results as of late, searching for their first win since April 12 against San Diego. In their most recent contest, the Rapids fell on the road to San Diego by a final score of 2-0.
Salt Lake has had struggles of their own to start the season, as they currently sit two points behind the Rapids in the Western Conference standings. The club has one win over their last six matches and two over their last nine. In their most recent match, Salt Lake hosted Portland and played to a 0-0 draw, having been shut out for the fifth time so far this season.
Following Saturday's first team match, fans will be encouraged to stay in their seats for the second match of the doubleheader featuring the Rapids and Salt Lake Unified teams. Rapids Unified will be looking to complete a three-peat over their Rocky Mountain Cup rivals, having defeated Salt Lake in each of the last two seasons.
The Rapids Unified Team is comprised of players both with and without intellectual disabilities between the ages of 16 and 25. The MLS exchange program not only provides Special Olympics athletes with top-level training and competitive experiences but also offers fans an opportunity to witness the talents and abilities of Special Olympics Colorado soccer players first-hand.
