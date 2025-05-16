Keys to the Match: Derby Day

New York City FC host Red Bulls in the Hudson River Derby on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30PM ET.

Here are the Keys to the Match, presented by Ford.

Derby Day

It's that time of year again - the Hudson River Derby is back on deck.

New York City FC II gave us the perfect primer last week by beating Red Bulls II in MLS NEXT Pro with a scoreline of 5-2.

The form guide tends to go out the window for derby games. Last season, City had the better of things in the regular season, including a historic 5-1 win at Red Bull Arena. The home fixture was decidedly closer, with Hannes Wolf and Mounsef Bakrar giving City a 2-1 win on the day.

Back at Citi Field for the 2025 home game, a special atmosphere is expected, with fans encouraged to get to their seats early.

While it's understandable for nerves to settle in, this is why we love the game - everyone connected to the Club is eager to leave a positive memory from Saturday's match.

Tweak

Sandro Schwarz is in his second full season with the Red Bulls.

The German coach began the campaign with a 4-4-2 system, using two holding midfielders. He then shifted to a back-three system for the next five games. More recently, a 4-3-3 has been the formation of choice.

It was in this system that the Red Bulls recorded a heavy win against LA Galaxy. While nominally a 4-3-3, it shares similarities with a 4-2-3-1, with two deeper-lying midfielders supporting a more advanced playmaker - typically Emil Forsberg.

It's unclear which setup Schwarz will opt for tomorrow, but Pascal Jansen and his team will no doubt be prepared for any eventuality.

Number 26

This is the 26th edition of the Hudson River Derby during the MLS regular season.

As of now, the Red Bulls have one more win than City, with the teams drawing four times in that span. Saturday's game will take place a little over a decade after their first meeting, with the rivalry only intensifying over time.

Just 16 miles separate Citi Field and Red Bull Arena - the shortest distance between two teams in MLS. That proximity has fueled a fierce rivalry, with the Hudson River Derby Trophy back up for grabs after City claimed it in 2024.







