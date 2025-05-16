Inaugural Dreams Cup Hosted by the Inter Miami CF Academy Set to Kick off with Exciting Opening Ceremony at Chase Stadium

The opening matchup of the highly-anticipated youth-level Dreams Cup tournament will feature a showdown between Inter Miami Academy U-13 vs. Orlando City SC U-13

The Inter Miami CF Academy presented by Baptist Health is gearing up to host the inaugural edition of the Dreams Cup this upcoming Memorial Day Weekend from May 23 - 26, which is set to be the largest competition yet hosted by the Club's Academy!

With the top level competition in which talented boys and girls from around the globe will showcase their skills just days away, the Club announced details for a thrilling opening ceremony at Chase Stadium. Check out the details below!

Opening Ceremony at Chase Stadium

Join us for a memorable evening of fútbol at Chase Stadium as the inaugural Dreams Cup gets underway with the Opening Ceremony on Friday, May 23. Below we break down everything fans need to know about the special event.

Tickets

Fans interested in attending the Opening Ceremony to support our Inter Miami CF talented rising stars can secure their tickets for only $10 clicking HERE! Fans interested in acquiring tickets for the VIP Experience can do so HERE!

A great fan turnout is expected for this thrilling matchup, so make sure you get your ticket to cheer on your Inter Miami Academy players!

VIP Experience

Fans with tickets for the VIP experience are in for a treat, as the experience returns this year with added benefits! The VIP Experience will provide fans professional photo opportunities with Inter Miami CF captain's Ballon d'Or trophy and at the player tunnel and press conference room, a guided behind-the-scenes tour of Chase Stadium - including locker room access - reserved midfield seating for the Opening Ceremony, and early access to the Fútbol Village with giveaways and fan activations.

Fútbol Village

Don't miss out on the activations happening in the Fútbol Village throughout the stadium concourse! Fans will be treated to a live DJ, fútbol skill games, sponsored booths, special giveaways, food trucks, beverages and more!

Inter Miami CF U-13 vs. Orlando City SC U-13

The match will offer these young players a special opportunity, many for the very first time, to play on a professional pitch, cheered on by fans from the stands!

Debut of the official Dreams Cup hand gesture

The opening ceremony will also mark the first public moment where thousands of fans and players will come together to display the official Dreams Cup gesture - hands forming wings - as a symbol of unity and inspiration. It's a sign that celebrates dreaming big, and it's meant to live beyond this moment and across the tournament.

Event Timeline

3 p.m. ET: Parking lots open

4 p.m. ET: VIP Experience timeslots begin

6:30 p.m. ET: Gates open

7 p.m. ET: Opening remarks / Pre-game ceremony

7:30 p.m. ET: Inter Miami CF Academy U-13 vs. Orlando City SC U-13

Inaugural Dreams Cup, hosted by the Inter Miami CF Academy Details

The inaugural edition of the Dreams Cup, previously known as the Youth International Cup, will take place over Memorial Day Weekend from May 23 - 26 at Florida Blue Training Center and surrounding cities in South Florida. The Inter Miami CF Dreams Cup will be open for Boys and Girls teams from the U8 to U19 age groups and will provide over 1,000 teams from across Florida, the United States, and the world, with an elite competitive and cultural experience.

Participating teams in the 2025 Dreams Cup will be competing in the Super Group, Gold, Silver or Bronze flights:

Super Group (U-13 - U-19 age groups): Elite, invitation-only level for top competitive teams selected by a committee.

Gold, Silver and Bronze Divisions (U18 - U19 age groups): Divisions designed for teams competing at state, regional and national levels.

Additionally, there will be specialty divisions:

U13 Division: 2013 (U12) teams playing 11v11, with Gold and Silver flights.

U11 Division: 2015 (U10) teams playing 9v9, with Gold and Silver flights.

U9 Futures Division: 2017 (U8) teams playing 7v7, with Gold and Silver flights.

Matches, including tournament finals, will be held at the Club's Florida Blue Training Center in Fort Lauderdale, along with other venues across Broward County, including Fort Lauderdale, Davie, Plantation, and Coral Springs.







