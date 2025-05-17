Earthquakes Face New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium Today at 4:30 p.m. PT

May 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The San Jose Earthquakes face the New England Revolution today at 4:30 p.m. PT at Gillette Stadium in Major League Soccer regular-season play. The game will be broadcast live globally via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as on local radio via KSFO 810 AM with Ted Ramey and Joe Cannon (English) and La Kaliente 1370 AM with Carlos César Rivera and Ramiro Corrales (Spanish).

POTENTIAL STORYLINES:

- The Earthquakes are currently 20-15-8 all-time vs. the Revolution in MLS regular-season play (71 GF, 55 GA) and 10-9-3 (31 GF, 28 GA) on the road.

- Both teams are on the upswing. The Quakes are on a four-game unbeaten streak in all competitions (3-0-1) while the Revs have gone 5-0-1 in their last six in all competitions.

- In a battle of wills, the Quakes are the highest scoring team in MLS with 29 goals, while the Revs are tied for the league lead in fewest goals conceded with 10.

- The ties between these two rosters and coaching staffs are many. First-year Earthquakes Head Coach and Sporting Director Bruce Arena served in the same capacity for New England from 2019-23, winning the Supporters' Shield in 2021. Three of his four assistant coaches were all Revolution stars during their playing careers: Steve Ralston (2002-09, 2010), Shalrie Joseph (2003-12, 2014) and Adin Brown (2002-04).

- As for the Quakes' current roster, Arena has brought in seven players who previously represented the Revs at one point in their careers: Noel Buck (2022-25), Earl Edwards Jr. (2021-24), Ian Harkes (2023-24), DeJuan Jones (2019-24), Mark-Anthony Kaye (2023-24), Nick Lima (2024) and Dave Romney (2023-24). Also, the Quakes' second of two first-round selections in this year's MLS SuperDraft, Reid Roberts, was acquired after San Jose traded New England for the fifth overall pick.

- On the flip side, New England Head Coach Caleb Porter played for San Jose (then known as the Clash from 1998-99), and on the current roster, former Quakes Jackson Yueill (2017-24) and Tanner Beason (2020-24) now ply their trade with the Revolution.

- Josef Martínez, who has tallied six goals in 2025, has eight goals and two assists in 12 career regular-season matches vs. New England.

- Daniel is second in MLS with 48 goalkeeper saves, second to Charlotte's Kristijan Kahlina (56).

MATCH INFORMATION:

