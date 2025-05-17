Columbus Crew Draws FC Cincinnati, 1-1

May 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







The Crew tied 1-1 against FC Cincinnati at Lower.com Field on Saturday, May 17.

The Black & Gold's 27 points through 14 matches stand third in the Eastern Conference and fourth in the Supporters' Shield. The total is tied for the Club's third-most points through 14 matches.

1. 2020 - 30 points (9-1-3)

2. 2010 - 28 points (8-2-4)

3. 2025 - 27 points (7-1-6)

1999 - 27 points (8-5-0)*

5. 2008 - 26 points (8-4-1)

*Includes shootout wins, counting for three points

The Crew have scored 22 goals this year, the fifth-most through 14 matches in franchise annals. After the first 14 matches in 2024, the Club possessed 21 goals before setting a new Club standard (72).

1. 1996 - 33

2. 2023 - 27

3. 1998 - 26

4. 2020 - 23

5. 2025 - 22

The Black & Gold are the first team this season to have earned points against FC Cincinnati when conceding the first goal. Cincinnati entered tonight's match 8-0-0 in 2025 when opening the scoring.

This year marks the first time the Club has sustained only one loss through its first 14 MLS matches. The Crew are also one of two MLS teams with one loss this season, joining Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

The Black & Gold have allowed only 14 goals through 14 matches, the Club's fifth fewest to start a season since the 34-match schedule was introduced in 2011.

1. 8 allowed in 2020

2. 10 allowed in 2018

3. 12 allowed in 2010 and 2021

4. 13 allowed in 2024

5. 14 allowed in 2025

Over the last 57 home matches across all competitions, the Black & Gold have won 35 and only lost six contests (16 draws), dating back to the 2023 season. The Crew have also only lost five of their past 42 MLS regular season home matches (26-5-11).

Forward Diego Rossi scored the Black & Gold's leveler in the 54th minute from the penalty spot for his seventh goal of the season.

Rossi became the 47th player in MLS history to reach 70 goals with the score.

Forward Ibrahim Aliyu started his first Crew match during his 70th MLS appearance.

Tonight's attendance was a sell-out 20,363. The Black & Gold have sold out 41 of the past 42 MLS home matches at Lower.com Field, including 35 consecutive regular home matches across the 2023-2025 seasons.

The Crew travel to Charlotte FC on Saturday, May 24 [7:30 p.m. ET / MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)].

Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew at Charlotte FC

MLS Regular Season

Saturday, May 24 - 7:30 p.m. ET - Bank of America Stadium

TV: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM (English); La Grande 102.5 FM (Spanish)







