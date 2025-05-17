Chicago Fire FC Kicks off Road Trip with 4-1 Victory at Charlotte FC
May 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC (5-4-4, 19 points) opened a four-game road trip with a 4-1 win over Charlotte FC (6-6-1, 19 points) on Saturday evening at Bank of America Stadium. Brian Gutiérrez scored twice and added an assist on Jonathan Bamba's second goal of the season. Philip Zinckernagel tallied once to help the Fire earn their fourth road win in 2025.
Chicago took the initiative in the first half, outshooting Charlotte 9-5 while creeping closer to goal. In the 40th minute, Gutiérrez swung the ball out wide to Bamba, who dribbed near the box before cutting inside for a shot. He curled a shot that tucked into the near post past the gloves of Kristijan Kahlina, giving the Fire a 1-0 lead going into halftime.
The Fire continued the onslaught in the second half, nearly doubling the lead in the 58th minute when Gutiérrez had a shot cleared at the line. The shot resulted in two subsequent corner kicks rejected by the Charlotte defense. But Gutiérrez got on the rebound after the second, unleashing a shot from the edge of the box that snuck through multiple legs and in for his first goal since the opening match of the season.
Gutiérrez would spring a counter just four minutes later, finding Bamba in stride on the wing, who immediately laid off to Andrew Gutman. The left back passed to Zinckernagel inside the box, who weaved through defenders to take a clean shot that beat Kahlina for a 3-0 Fire lead.
Charlotte responded quickly as Patrick Agyemang added his third goal of the season in the 70th minute. But just as the hosts looked to claw back into the match, Gutman drew a foul in the box. Gutiérrez stepped up for his second penalty kick opportunity of the season, finishing cleanly to complete his brace and clinch the match for the Men in Red.
NEXT MATCH: Chicago continues 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup play with a match against the New England Revolution in the Round of 16 on Tuesday, May 20. Kickoff at Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium in Providence, R.I., is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcast on Paramount+.
Notes:
Midfielder Brian Gutiérrez's brace was the second of his career and his first since the season opening match at Columbus on February 22. His two goals and one assist matched his career-high in goal contributions, scoring once and assisting twice in the Fire's 3-2 road victory over FC Cincinnati on October 1, 2022.
With three goal contributions in the match, Gutiérrez passed Justin Mapp for the most in Club history before turning 22, tallying 36 in his career. He appeared in his seventh match against Charlotte FC, becoming the only Fire player to appear in all meetings between Chicago and Charlotte.
Jonathan Bamba's 40th minute opening goal against Charlotte was his first since tallying the opener in the Fire's road match against the New York Red Bulls on April 5. The winger also added his sixth assist of the year, placing him in a tie for fourth in the league in the category.
Chicago's 4-1 victory marked the first time the Fire scored four on the road, and won by a three-goal margin, since their 4-1 victory over Toronto FC at BMO Field on June 15, 2024.
With four goals in the match, Chicago Fire FC has totaled 11 goals all-time at Bank of America Stadium. No other visiting team has scored as many goals in Charlotte's as the Fire, who lead Orlando City SC by six goals as the top scoring visiting club in the Queen City.
The Fire recorded a season-high 25 shots in the effort, six more than their previous high of six against FC Cincinnati on April 20. The number is two short of a season-high 27 shots faced by Charlotte, in their 4-1 victory over San Jose on March 22 at Bank of America Stadium.
Defenders Leonardo Barroso (Lower Body), Carlos Terán (Lower Body) and Chase Gasper (Lower Body); and midfielders David Poreba (Lower Body) and Chris Mueller (Not Due to Injury) were unavailable for selection today.
Box Score:
Charlotte FC 1:4 Chicago Fire FC
Goals:
CHI - Bamba (2) (Gutiérrez 1) (WATCH) 42'
CHI - Gutiérrez (2) (WATCH) 60'
CHI - Zinckernagel (4) (Gutman 3, Bamba 6) (WATCH) 64'
CLT - Agyemang (3) (Williamson 1) (WATCH) 70'
CHI - Gutiérrez (3) (Penalty) (WATCH) 79'
Discipline:
CHI - Rogers (Yellow Card) 8'
CHI - Pineda (Yellow Card) 24'
CLT - Westwood (Yellow Card) 77'
CLT - Biel (Yellow Card) 90+7'
Chicago Fire FC: GK Brady, D Dean, D Rogers, D Elliott (capt.), D Gutman, M Oregel, Jr. (Kouamé, 83'), M Pineda (D'Avilla, 73'), M Gutiérrez, F Zinckernagel (Glasgow, 73'), F Cuypers (Barlow, 90+3'), F Bamba (Haile-Selassie, 73')
Subs not used: GK Gal, D Reynolds, D Cupps, M Acosta
Charlotte FC: GK Kahlina, D Scardina (Marshall-Rutty, 68'), D Malanda, D Privett, D Ream, M Diani (Williamson, 62'), M Westwood (capt.), M Abada (Vargas, 68'), F Biel, F Agyemang, F Zaha
Subs not used: GK Bingham, D Tuiloma, M Bronico, M Petkovic, F Smalls, F Tavares
Stats Summary: CLT / CHI
Shots: 12 / 25
Shots on Goal: 5 / 10
Saves: 5 / 4
Passing Accuracy: 90.7% / 90.9%
Corners: 8 / 6
Fouls: 13 / 12
Offsides: 2 / 3
Possession: 53% / 47%
Attendance: 29,755
Referee: Ismir Pekmic
Assistant Referees: Justin Howard, Matthew Nelson
Fourth Official: Alyssa Nichols
VAR: Kevin Terry, Jr.
AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert
