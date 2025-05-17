Revolution Duel San Jose Earthquakes to 0-0 Draw

May 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (5-4-3; 18 pts.) played to a 0-0 draw against the San Jose Earthquakes (5-6-3; 18 pts.), stifling the league's top attacking team in front of a season-high crowd of 31,078 fans at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night.

Tonight's draw saw the Revolution extend their unbeaten run to six league contests, as they collected their sixth clean sheet of the season and fifth shutout in the last six MLS matches. By holding San Jose's potent offense scoreless, limiting the visitors to only one shot on target, the Revolution maintained their status as the league's best defensive unit with only 10 goals conceded through 12 games.

New England was forced to dip into the bench early, when forward Leo Campana, who tallied two shots on the night, sustained a leg injury in the 32nd minute. Luis Diaz, making his eighth substitute appearance this season, submitted a 58-minute shift in relief of Campana. Diaz tallied two shots on the night, including a header in the 52nd minute, though it was saved by former Revolution goalkeeper Earl Edwards Jr., who entered the game at halftime for San Jose in relief of starting goalkeeper Daniel. Midfielder Carles Gil also got involved in the attack with two shots, including one on target that was saved by Edwards.

After a scoreless first half, the Earthquakes nearly broke the deadlock in the 67th minute, as Paul Marie's shot nailed the cross bar. A minute later, Cameroonian forward Ignatius Ganago sent Gillette Stadium into a frenzy when he appeared to break the ice with a tidy finish inside the near post, made possible by an incisive pass from Gil, though his goal was ruled offsides.

In net for New England, Aljaz Ivačič secured his sixth clean sheet of the season behind a backline of Brayan Ceballos, Tanner Beason, and Mamadou Fofana. Beason made the start against his former club as New England earned its fifth clean sheet in the six games he has started. On the wings, Israel international Ilay Feingold made his 12th consecutive appearance to open the season, while Homegrown player Peyton Miller recorded his eighth straight start.

New England will now resume its Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup campaign with a Round of 16 matchup on Tuesday, May 20 against Chicago Fire FC at Providence College's Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium. The 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff airs on Paramount+ and for free on the CBS Sports Golazo Network. Listen to Brad Feldman and Matt LaPan call the action on 98.5 The Sports Hub HD2.

MATCH NOTES

Team Notes

New England extended its unbeaten run to six straight matches (4-0-2) in league play.

Saturday marked the first meeting between New England and San Jose since 2019. The Revolution are now unbeaten in their last eight meetings with San Jose (4-0-4) dating back to 2013.

New England has allowed a league-low 10 goals through 12 games with six shutouts, one behind the MLS leader (Minnesota - 7).

New England is now 6-1-4 in its last 11 home games against Western Conference opponents, including eight consecutive matches without defeat (4-0-4).

Individual Notes

Matt Polster submitted another 90-minute shift one day after signing a contract extension that will keep the midfielder in New England through 2027.

Aljaž Ivačič collected his sixth clean sheet of the season, matching his previous MLS career high from 2022.

Luis Diaz played a season-long 58 minutes off the bench, replacing an injured Leo Campana in the first half. The Costa Rican logged one shot on target.

Carles Gil had a team-high two chances created to go along with one shot on target.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution Match #12

New England Revolution 0 vs. San Jose Earthquakes 0

May 17, 2025 - Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

Referee: Ricardo Montero Araya

Assistant Referee: Lyes Arfa

Assistant Referee: Gianni Facchini

Fourth Official: Atahan Yaya

Video Asst. Referee: Jorge Gonzalez

Assistant VAR: John Krill

Weather: 68 degrees and partly cloudy

Attendance: 31,078

Scoring Summary:

None.

Misconduct Summary:

NE - Brayan Ceballos (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 31'

SJ - Max Floriani (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 35'

NE - Tanner Beason (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 65'

SJ - Beau Leroux (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 78'

SJ - Nick Lima (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 82'

New England Revolution: Aljaž Ivačič; Mamadou Fofana, Brayan Ceballos, Tanner Beason (Tomás Chancalay 84'); Matt Polster, Alhassan Yusuf; Peyton Miller, Carles Gil ©, Ilay Feingold (Brandon Bye 76'); Leo Campana (Luis Dias 32'), Ignatius Ganago (Maxi Urruti 76')

Substitutes Not Used: Alex Bono; Andrew Farrell, Keegan Hughes, Wyatt Omsberg, Jackson Yueill

San Jose Earthquakes: Daniel (Earl Edwards Jr. 46'); Daniel Munie, Reid Roberts, Max Floriani; Jamar Ricketts (DeJuan Jones 59'), Nick Fernandez (Beau Leroux 59'), Mark-Anthony Kaye, Nick Lima, Amahl Pellegrino © (Qusseni Bouda 59'), Preston Judd, Paul Marie (Josef Martinez 86')

Substitutes Not Used: Dave Romney, Ian Harkes, Hernán López, Benji Kikanovic







