CF Montréal to Host LAFC Saturday at Stade Saputo

May 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - For the first time since 2018, CF Montréal will host LAFC at Stade Saputo on Saturday at 7:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

The Bleu-blanc-noir will host the Los Angeles side for only the second time in the club's existence. On April 21, 2018, Nacho Piatti scored a hat trick but Montreal fell 5-3 at Stade Saputo.

The only other game played between the two teams was held exactly six years to the date, on May 24, 2019. The Montrealers were defeated 4-2 in California.

Head coach Steve Cherundolo's squad have not lost in its last seven games. Last Saturday, LAFC played a 2-2 draw to the LA Galaxy in the El Tráfico derby as part of MLS Rivalry Week.

CF Montréal defender Jalen Neal will renew with his former rivals for the first time since joining the Club in January 2025.

Defender Joel Waterman will be suspended for Saturday's game following his red card received during last Saturday's game against Toronto.

CF Montréal will enter the final straight of its stretch of eight games in the month of May in Florida next Wednesday when it takes on Inter Miami CF at Chase Stadium at 7:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN 690). The Montrealers will then play at Stade Saputo next Saturday against the New England Revolution at 7:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, RDS, TSN, BPM Sports, TSN 690).







Major League Soccer Stories from May 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.