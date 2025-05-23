CF Montréal to Host LAFC Saturday at Stade Saputo
May 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - For the first time since 2018, CF Montréal will host LAFC at Stade Saputo on Saturday at 7:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN 690).
The Bleu-blanc-noir will host the Los Angeles side for only the second time in the club's existence. On April 21, 2018, Nacho Piatti scored a hat trick but Montreal fell 5-3 at Stade Saputo.
The only other game played between the two teams was held exactly six years to the date, on May 24, 2019. The Montrealers were defeated 4-2 in California.
Head coach Steve Cherundolo's squad have not lost in its last seven games. Last Saturday, LAFC played a 2-2 draw to the LA Galaxy in the El Tráfico derby as part of MLS Rivalry Week.
CF Montréal defender Jalen Neal will renew with his former rivals for the first time since joining the Club in January 2025.
Defender Joel Waterman will be suspended for Saturday's game following his red card received during last Saturday's game against Toronto.
CF Montréal will enter the final straight of its stretch of eight games in the month of May in Florida next Wednesday when it takes on Inter Miami CF at Chase Stadium at 7:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN 690). The Montrealers will then play at Stade Saputo next Saturday against the New England Revolution at 7:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, RDS, TSN, BPM Sports, TSN 690).
Major League Soccer Stories from May 23, 2025
- Sounders FC Hosts FC Dallas in Saturday Afternoon Clash at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Match Preview Presented by Ticketmaster: San Diego FC Hosts LA Galaxy this Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs Columbus Crew: May 24, 2025 - Charlotte FC
- Minnesota United FC vs. Austin FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- CF Montréal to Host LAFC Saturday at Stade Saputo - Club de Foot Montreal
- Chicago Fire FC Defender Christopher Cupps Named to U.S. U-17 Men's National Team Roster for June Training Camp - Chicago Fire FC
- SKC Hosts New England Revolution on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- Preview: Rapids Seek Continued Home Success against St. Louis CITY SC in Weekend Matchup - Colorado Rapids
- Revolution Back on the Road to Visit Sporting Kansas City - New England Revolution
- LAFC Faces Farthest Road Trip of the Season at CF Montréal on Saturday - Los Angeles FC
- Revolution Sign Midfielder Eric Klein to Homegrown Player Contract - New England Revolution
- Houston Dynamo FC Travel to West Coast to Face San Jose Earthquakes - Houston Dynamo FC
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: May 23 - New England Revolution
- Togetherness: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte vs Columbus - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati Visit Atlanta United FC Looking Continue Success on the Road - FC Cincinnati
- Jack Kortkamp to Join USA U-17 National Team - Sporting Kansas City
- Timbers Fundraise for Portland Public Schools with Ticket Promotion for May 28 Match at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- Real Salt Lake Welcomes Vancouver to America First Field Saturday - Real Salt Lake
- Inter Miami CF Launches the Club's Official Snapchat Profile - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Club de Foot Montreal Stories
- CF Montréal to Host LAFC Saturday at Stade Saputo
- Owen Graham-Roache, Josh-Duc Nteziryayo and Aghilas Sadek Called up by Canada U17
- Nathan Saliba, Jonathan Sirois and Joel Waterman with Canada
- CF Montréal Drop First Leg to Forge FC
- CF Montréal in Hamilton Tuesday for the TELUS Canadian Championship Quarterfinals First Leg