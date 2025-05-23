Chicago Fire FC Defender Christopher Cupps Named to U.S. U-17 Men's National Team Roster for June Training Camp

May 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC and U.S. Soccer today announced that Chicago Fire FC Homegrown defender Christopher Cupps has been named to the U.S. U-17 Men's National Team roster for an international training camp in June. The camp will take place from June 2-10 in Valencia, Spain.

Cupps, 16, became the 27th Homegrown Player in Club history when he signed a first-team contract on Feb. 18, 2025. The young defender made his Major League Soccer debut against Nashville SC on April 26, 2025, and became the youngest player in Club history to ever start a match for the Chicago Fire in the 0-0 draw against Orlando City SC on May 31, 2025.

U-17 USMNT head coach and former Fire player Gonzalo Segares will lead his squad in friendly matches againstst Sweden on June 5, Canada on June 7 and Japan on June 10. It is the first camp for the U.S. U-17 MNT since qualifying for the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar.

Cupps is one of 12 players on the squad who featured in the Concacaf U-17 qualifiers held in Costa Rica in February. He is also one of only eight players who have been called into all three U-17 USMNT training camps and the Concacaf U-17 qualifiers during this cycle.







