Jack Kortkamp to Join USA U-17 National Team

May 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Jack Kortkamp has been named to the United States U-17 Men's National Team for a training camp from June 2-10 in Valencia, Spain.

Kortkamp is part of a 20-player squad assembled by USA U-17 head coach Gonzalo Segares for an international training camp highlighted by friendly matches against Sweden (June 5), Canada (June 7) and Japan (June 10).

A product of the Sporting KC Academy, Kortkamp signed with Sporting as a Homegrown Player in December to become the youngest active goalkeeper in Major League Soccer. The 17-year-old appeared in three preseason matches in January before joining the U.S. U-17s for the 2025 Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers, which saw the Americans win all three matches to book a place at the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar in November.

Kortkamp is one of eight American players to be selected for all three U-17 training camps plus the Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers during the 2024-2025 cycle. Last September, he featured twice for the U-17s against Czech Republic and Slovakia at the Vaclav Jezek Tournament in Mukolov, Czech Republic. Two months later, he joined longtime teammate and Sporting KC homegrown defender Ian James for a U-17 training stint in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Born in Oakville, Canada, and raised in Maple Grove, Minnesota, Kortkamp first represented the United States at a U-15 training camp in October 2022 at Compass Minerals National Performance Center, the world-class training home of Sporting KC. He made his U.S. U-15 debut in April 2023 with starts in friendlies against England and Japan in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain.

Kortkamp earned his first selection to the U.S. U-16 Men's National Team in April 2024 for a Florida training camp alongside James. The duo returned to the U-16 squad the following month for a trip to Buenos Aires, Argentina, where they notably faced Argentina in a friendly.

Kortkamp developed in the Sporting KC Academy, competing at the U-14 through U-19 levels from 2021-2024. He trained with Sporting's first team during the 2024 preseason in Miami before signing an amateur contract with Sporting KC II last May. He earned his SKC II debut last June at Real Monarchs for his first of three MLS NEXT Pro starts, including a home victory over LAFC 2 in the 2024 season finale. The 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign has seen Kortkamp earn five starts with Sporting KC II, including a shutout in his most recent appearance against The Town FC on May 18 at Swope Soccer Village.

