Inter Miami U13 Wins Dramatic Florida Derby as Dreams Cup Kicks off at Chase Stadium Before Record Crowd for an Inter Miami Academy Event

May 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami U13 celebrates win

MIAMI - An electric record-breaking crowd for an Inter Miami CF Academy event came out to Chase Stadium this Friday night to catch a glimpse of Inter Miami's young rising stars as the Inter Miami CF U13 Academy team went up against regional rival, Orlando City SC U13 Academy squad to kick off this year's Inaugural Dreams Cup.

Down to 10 players, Inter Miami secured a dramatic 1-0 victory in the Florida Derby as Manuel Yarur's last-minute winner sent fans at Chase Stadium - and supporters around the world - into celebration. "I told myself if I had the chance to shoot I would take it, when I shot the ball and heard the crowd cheer I knew it was a goal! I got very emotional, this was a dream come true, and the best moment of my life," said Yarur.

Speaking after tonight's Dreams Cup opener, Inter Miami U13 coach Gibran Tevar said, "I believe this match reflected the passion of our fanbase, ignited by the fact that our young players are locally born and raised in their communities."

Inter Miami CF also launched its official Snapchat profile during the opening Dreams Cup match, giving fans a first glimpse at the Club's new Snapchat Lenses and revealing some of the fun-filled moments fans can expect to experience by following the Club @intermiamicf.

As part of the celebration tonight, fans who had VIP tickets were treated to an enhanced experience, including pro photo ops with the Ballon d'Or trophy, access to the locker room and player tunnel, a guided Chase Stadium tour, reserved midfield seats for the Opening Ceremony, and early entry to the Fútbol Village with giveaways and activations.

