Inter Miami U13 Wins Dramatic Florida Derby as Dreams Cup Kicks off at Chase Stadium Before Record Crowd for an Inter Miami Academy Event
May 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
MIAMI - An electric record-breaking crowd for an Inter Miami CF Academy event came out to Chase Stadium this Friday night to catch a glimpse of Inter Miami's young rising stars as the Inter Miami CF U13 Academy team went up against regional rival, Orlando City SC U13 Academy squad to kick off this year's Inaugural Dreams Cup.
Down to 10 players, Inter Miami secured a dramatic 1-0 victory in the Florida Derby as Manuel Yarur's last-minute winner sent fans at Chase Stadium - and supporters around the world - into celebration. "I told myself if I had the chance to shoot I would take it, when I shot the ball and heard the crowd cheer I knew it was a goal! I got very emotional, this was a dream come true, and the best moment of my life," said Yarur.
Speaking after tonight's Dreams Cup opener, Inter Miami U13 coach Gibran Tevar said, "I believe this match reflected the passion of our fanbase, ignited by the fact that our young players are locally born and raised in their communities."
Inter Miami CF also launched its official Snapchat profile during the opening Dreams Cup match, giving fans a first glimpse at the Club's new Snapchat Lenses and revealing some of the fun-filled moments fans can expect to experience by following the Club @intermiamicf.
As part of the celebration tonight, fans who had VIP tickets were treated to an enhanced experience, including pro photo ops with the Ballon d'Or trophy, access to the locker room and player tunnel, a guided Chase Stadium tour, reserved midfield seats for the Opening Ceremony, and early entry to the Fútbol Village with giveaways and activations.
Images from this story
|
Inter Miami U13 celebrates win
Major League Soccer Stories from May 23, 2025
- Inter Miami U13 Wins Dramatic Florida Derby as Dreams Cup Kicks off at Chase Stadium Before Record Crowd for an Inter Miami Academy Event - Inter Miami CF
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs. Columbus Crew - Charlotte FC
- Sounders FC Hosts FC Dallas in Saturday Afternoon Clash at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Match Preview Presented by Ticketmaster: San Diego FC Hosts LA Galaxy this Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs Columbus Crew: May 24, 2025 - Charlotte FC
- Minnesota United FC vs. Austin FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- CF Montréal to Host LAFC Saturday at Stade Saputo - Club de Foot Montreal
- Chicago Fire FC Defender Christopher Cupps Named to U.S. U-17 Men's National Team Roster for June Training Camp - Chicago Fire FC
- SKC Hosts New England Revolution on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- Preview: Rapids Seek Continued Home Success against St. Louis CITY SC in Weekend Matchup - Colorado Rapids
- Revolution Back on the Road to Visit Sporting Kansas City - New England Revolution
- LAFC Faces Farthest Road Trip of the Season at CF Montréal on Saturday - Los Angeles FC
- Revolution Sign Midfielder Eric Klein to Homegrown Player Contract - New England Revolution
- Houston Dynamo FC Travel to West Coast to Face San Jose Earthquakes - Houston Dynamo FC
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: May 23 - New England Revolution
- Togetherness: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte vs Columbus - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati Visit Atlanta United FC Looking Continue Success on the Road - FC Cincinnati
- Jack Kortkamp to Join USA U-17 National Team - Sporting Kansas City
- Timbers Fundraise for Portland Public Schools with Ticket Promotion for May 28 Match at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- Real Salt Lake Welcomes Vancouver to America First Field Saturday - Real Salt Lake
- Inter Miami CF Launches the Club's Official Snapchat Profile - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami U13 Wins Dramatic Florida Derby as Dreams Cup Kicks off at Chase Stadium Before Record Crowd for an Inter Miami Academy Event
- Inter Miami CF Launches the Club's Official Snapchat Profile
- Don't Miss the Inaugural Dreams Cup Hosted by the Inter Miami CF Academy Opening Ceremony this Friday
- Inter Miami CF Back on the Road at Philadelphia this Saturday
- Inter Miami CF and Chase Team up for Second Year to Champion First-Time Entrepreneurs in South Florida