Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs Columbus Crew: May 24, 2025

May 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC returns to Bank of America Stadium this weekend, set to host Columbus Crew for their second matchup of the season. Tomorrow's clash will mark the last home match before Charlotte heads on their five-match away stint throughout the entirety of June. Charlotte is looking to bounce back, having lost the past four matches across all competitions, and the past five across MLS competitions.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's match:

Match: Charlotte FC vs Columbus Crew

When: Saturday, May 24

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Listen: WFNZ 92.7 FM (English) & WOLS 106.1 FM (Spanish)

Previous Head-to-Head Matchup:

Columbus Crew FC 4 - 2 Charlotte FC (Major League Soccer | May 3, 2025)

Eastern Conference Table:

Philadelphia Union- 29 Points, 14 GP

FC Cincinnati- 29 Pointss, 14 GP

Columbus Crew- 27 Points, 14 GP

Nashville SC- 24 points, 14 GP

Orlando City- 24 Points, 14 GP

Inter Miami- 22 Points, 13 GP

NYCFC- 21 points, 14 GP

Charlotte FC- 19 Points, 14 GP

CLTFC's Keys to the Match:

Charlotte FC enters Saturday's clash against Columbus Crew off a quick turnaround, having lost to D.C. United in a penalty shootout during the U.S. Open Cup round of 16 on Wednesday. Despite the loss, the squad had a promising attacking display. Patrick Agyemang continued his hot streak, finding the net in his second consecutive match, while forward Tyger Smalls celebrated a milestone by scoring his first career goal for the club. The attacking output was further supported by newest roster addition, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, who notched two assists. Eryk Williamson also maintained his form as a central playmaker, registering an assist for the second straight game.

Charlotte is unbeaten in five of the previous seven matches, going 2-2-3, versus Columbus. The Crown will be looking for redemption against the Crew for the 2025 season, having fallen short in a 2-4 loss against them earlier this month.

Though the Crew sit in third in the Eastern Conference standings, Charlotte knows that their ability to get in behind the Crew's high defensive line has previously caused significant problems. That exact approach has disrupted Columbus both in and out of possession in previous competitions, especially when Charlotte is able to move the ball quickly and exploit gaps in transition. Charlotte has the tools to break down Columbus's structure and build on their recent offensive momentum, they will just have to put those tools in motion.

The Opponent:

Columbus Crew's philosophy remains built around possession and controlled pressing. The Crew currently lead the league in possession percentage and pass completion, seeking to wear opponents down with their ball movement and drag them out of shape.

Not only does Columbus lead the league in possession percentage, but nearly every other possession-based statistic also falls their way, proving their dictation of the game. Columbus lead the league in total touches, additionally leading in touches in the attacking third, touches in the penalty area, and live touches. The Crew lead MLS in passes received and progressive passes received, as well as lead in total ball carries, total carrying distance, total progressive carries, and total progressive carrying distance. To put it simply, Columbus wants to and will possess the ball plain and simple.

Charlotte will have no option but to disrupt their rhythm and tempo of the match by keeping possession themselves if they want to earn a much needed three points tomorrow.

MAY 24 // CHARLOTTE VS. COLUMBUS

MAY 24 // CHARLOTTE VS. COLUMBUS

Charlotte FC take on Columbus Crew at Bank of America Stadium on May 24, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.







