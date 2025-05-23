Minnesota United FC vs. Austin FC Preview
May 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United returns to MLS regular-season play this weekend, hosting Austin FC at Allianz Field on Saturday. The Loons enter the match fresh off a dramatic 3-2 win over St. Louis CITY SC in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16, where defender Anthony Markanich scored his first brace to help lift MNUFC into the Quarterfinals.
Earlier this month, Minnesota traveled to Austin and earned a 3-0 win at Q2 Stadium, with goals from Anthony Markanich, Joaquín Pereyra and an own goal after Austin's Brad Stuver failed to make a save early on in the match. Saturday marks the second and final regular-season meeting between the sides. Minnesota currently sits second in the Western Conference table with 25 points and has scored three or more goals in three of its last four league matches.
Austin FC arrives in Saint Paul after also advancing in the Open Cup, defeating Houston Dynamo 3-1 midweek. In league play, however, the Texas side is looking to rebound from consecutive MLS losses and has struggled away from home this season, holding a 2-4-0 (W-L-D) road record.
Backed by home-field advantage and a strong recent run-of-form, the Loons will look to capitalize on momentum and secure another key result to stay near the top of the Western Conference standings.
HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY ON PREPARING FOR AUSTIN FC'S ATTACKING THREATS...
"They're a good team. Whichever three [of their forwards] they pick, real danger, real threat, lots of variety of threat. We were probably fortunate to get the goal we got early [in Austin], but it gave us confidence and momentum. That will be a tough game tomorrow for sure."
GOALKEEPER DAYNE ST. CLAIR ON STAYING SHARP AGAINST AUSTIN FC'S ATTACKING THREATS...
"We'll treat them with the right respect because we know they have quality players, and we'll look to keep them out of the net this game. A couple of them scored in their [U.S.] Open Cup match, so I'm sure that builds confidence for them. But for us, we're approaching it with the same respect, even if they were scoring five goals a game."
PLAYER STATUS REPORT:
Minnesota United
OUT:
Hassani Dotson - Knee (Out)
Kipp Keller - Leg (Out)
Sam Shashoua - Leg (Out)
QUESTIONABLE:
None
MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. AUSTIN FC
Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota
05.24.2025 | MLS Regular Season | Match 15
7:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)
2025 MLS Regular-Season Record (W-L-D)
MIN: 7-3-4 (25 pts. | 4-1-2 at home)
ATX: 5-6-3 (18 pts. | 2-4-0 on the road)
