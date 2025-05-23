SKC Hosts New England Revolution on Saturday

May 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







After playing three away games in eight days, Sporting Kansas CIty returns home to host the New England Revolution at 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday in the 250th MLS match at Children's Mercy Park. Tickets for the cross-conference match-up are available on SeatGeek and can be purchased at a discounted rate as part of the Rally Pack or East Coast Pack.

Ticket holders can preorder SportingStyle merchandise for matchday pickup on Saturday, including the club's recently released pride pre-match tops in men's, women's and youth sizes as well as a new sunflower collection from the only major league sports team in the sunflower state.

The Memorial Day weekend match-up features a pair of MLS charter clubs looking to return to winning ways after back-to-back draws in league play. Sporting Kansas City rallied from a 2-0 deficit at rivals St. Louis CITY SC for a 2-2 road result on Matchday 13 before earning the team's first road shutout in more than a year with a scoreless stalemate at MLS newcomers San Diego FC last Saturday.

Similarly, New England came back from 2-0 down in a 3-3 draw with Orlando City prior to shutting out San Jose - the highest scoring team in the league -- in a 0-0 draw last weekend that extended the Revolution's unbeaten run to six straight MLS matches (4-0-2) with four road results (3-0-1) and five clean sheets during the stretch.

Defensively, the visitors have conceded a league low 10 goals this season as goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic leads MLS in saves (111) and save percentage (80.9%) while ranking second in shutouts (six) and goals against average (0.83). Offensively, New England has the lowest expected goals total in MLS this season (13.13) - in part due to taking the fewest shots of any team in the Eastern Conference -- however the Revs attack features former MLS MVP Carles Gil, who has eight goal contributions (six goals, two assists) in his last eight games and is the Revolution's all-time assist leader, along with Cameroon international Ignatius Ganago and Nigeria international Alhassan Yusuf.

Led by head coach Caleb Porter, the Revolution were eliminated from the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with a 3-1 home loss to the Chicago Fire on Tuesday and now travel to Kansas City for the first of three road matches in eight days to conclude a grueling schedule of eight games in the month of May. New England forward Luca Langoni has missed the team's last three matches due to injury while fellow Argentine Tomas Chancalay is awaiting his first MLS start since the Designated Player suffered a torn ACL nearly a year ago.

Saturday's showdown will be available to watch with an Apple TV+ or MLS Season Pass subscription -- now 30% off for Major League Soccer's 30th season -- with English (Mark Followill and Warren Barton) and Spanish (Sergio Ruiz and Walter Roque) commentary, while live radio coverage will air locally on Sports Radio 810 WHB on 810 AM and 103.7 FM (Blake Aerni and Seth Sinovic).

Pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action, including a watch party at No Other Pub in the Kansas City Power & Light district featuring $4 domestic drafts, $5 wells and 50% off chicken nachos for fans in SKC gear starting at 5:30 p.m. ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹

Sporting Kansas City vs. New England Revolution

2025 MLS Regular Season | Match 15

Saturday, May 24 | 7:30 p.m. CT (7:40 kickoff)

Children's Mercy Park | Kansas City, Kansas

Broadcast Schedule:

Watch | Apple TV+ or MLS Season Pass

Radio | 810 AM or 103.7 FM

Listen | SKC App or SportingKC.com







Major League Soccer Stories from May 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.