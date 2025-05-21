Sporting KC and Verizon Announce Partnership

May 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City and Verizon announced today a strategic new partnership through the 2025 - 2026 Major League Soccer season which will support community impact initiatives in the region as well as one of the top local tournaments for youth players from across the Midwest.

"Verizon's partnership with Sporting Kansas City amplifies our collective impact through meaningful community-building initiatives," said Michelle R. Miller, Senior Vice President at Verizon. "Together, we're driving deeper engagement and connections in Kansas City and across the Midwest region."

"Sporting Kansas City is excited to be embarking on the first full year of our partnership with Verizon," said Sporting Kansas City Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Jon Moses. "Verizon is a global leader and together we can have a significant local impact on the Kansas City community through the growth of the game and support for soccer in this region."

Verizon will serve as an associate partner of Sporting Salutes, the club's immersive military appreciation platform designed to honor past and present military members for their service across all branches of the United States Armed Forces. This year's Sporting Salutes match title night will take place on Saturday, Aug. 9 when Sporting Kansas City hosts MLS expansion side San Diego FC at Children's Mercy Park.

Verizon will also be integrated as an associate partner of the club's initiatives during Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 with fan engagement efforts - including activations, ticket packages and social media content - highlighted around the club's home match on Saturday, Sept. 20 when Sporting Kansas City takes on Western Conference leaders Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Children's Mercy Park.

In addition, Verizon will return as the presenting partner of the Sporting Classic youth soccer tournament which annually features 150 boys and girls teams with over 2,200 players from across the Midwest in the U8/U9 through U14/U15 age groups. This year's competition will be played from Sept. 5-7 at three of the club's premier facilities with matches taking place at Central Bank Sporting Complex, Compass Minerals Sporting Fields and Compass Minerals National Performance Center.

Verizon's highly visible presence for Sporting KC fans, featuring in-stadium branding including the venue's LED boards and IPTV network, on-site activations, and exclusive digital offers via the Partner Marketplace in the Sporting KC app, has contributed to the partnership's recognition. Additionally, the partnership is further showcased with Verizon branding at Swope Soccer Village, Compass Minerals Sporting Fields and Central Bank Sporting Complex.







