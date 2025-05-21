Nathan Saliba, Jonathan Sirois and Joel Waterman with Canada
May 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - Midfielder Nathan Saliba and defender Joel Waterman were called up by the Canadian national team ahead of the June international window. Additionally, goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois was invited to take part in the team's training camp which will begin on Tuesday, June 3 in Halifax.
The Canadian national team will participate in the Canadian Shield tournament at BMO Field in Toronto. Canada will face Ukraine on Saturday, June 7 and Côte D'Ivoire on Tuesday, June 10.
Saliba made his national team debut on September 7, 2024 in a 2-1 win over the United States. The midfielder's last call-up was on November 4, 2024 ahead of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals.
Waterman was called up on March 12 for the Concacaf Nations League semifinal. Canada defeated the United States 2-1 in the third place game on March 23 after falling 2-0 to Mexico in the semifinal on March 20.
